ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants

The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants agree to sign reliever Jackson, trade Marte to Phillies

The Giants have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year contract worth $11.5 million with a team option for the 2025 MLB season, the team announced Monday. Jackson will be paid $3 million next season and $6.5 million in 2024. If the Giants exercise the team option...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Why no team, including the Sox, should consider signing Bauer

It's hard to imagine anyone signing radioactive right-hander Trevor Bauer. For the Red Sox to even consider it is basically unfathomable. Bauer the pitcher could help any team, given his age, arsenal, and track record. Bauer the person is a completely different story, and as much as America believes in second chances, some players simply don't deserve them.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy