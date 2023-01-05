ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry jabs at Prince William’s ‘alarming’ hair loss in ‘Spare’ memoir

By Melissa Minton
 4 days ago

Prince Harry isn’t afraid to hit below the belt — or above the shoulders.

In his forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” the royal discusses his relationship with older brother Prince William, whom he calls Willy — and even insults his looks.

Harry, 38, writes that he had a moment of bewilderment after grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, when he realized that his older brother’s resemblance to their mother, Princess Diana, had faded with time.

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little,” Harry recalls, calling out the Prince of Wales’ “familiar scowl” that “had always been the norm” during their interactions.

In another section, he called his brother’s thinning hair “alarming” and “more advanced than mine,” though William is only two years older.

The bombshell book, which will be officially released January 10, details plenty of strife between the siblings over the years, with Harry even calling the future king his “archnemesis.”

Prince Harry takes aim at his brother’s bald head in “Spare.”
He also details a physical fight with William in 2019 at Nottingham Cottage over wife Meghan Markle, claiming William called the former “Suits” actress “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive” before lunging at Harry to knock him to the floor.

Kate Middleton was not spared, either, with Harry recalling that he thought “goodbye” to his brother at their 2012 wedding. The Invictus Games founder also recounted the drama surrounding his own 2018 nuptials, including a blowup between Middleton and Markle over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.

The palace told Page Six it would not be commenting on any allegations in the book.

The memoir details multiple anecdotes of strife, awkwardness and plain animosity between the brothers and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
Comments / 7

Christine Carolyn Reader
3d ago

Boy this kid will say anything! There will never be a get together with these two ginger there Keeps listening to nutmeg it’s a shame he ever married her

Marie Manovich
3d ago

Harry is so envy of William ie is turning a DEEP GREEN. You bet your sweet beppie MEGAN IS PUSHING HIM. All of the heat will come home to roost. It must be hard to want to be so famous, and not become famous. She will NEVER BE LIKE DIANNA. Dianna has class , charm, showed the people in the world love. Morgan has not of these qualities.

Me
3d ago

Next up Harry whines about Williams feet being bigger than his. He also sheds a tear over being the shorter brother accusing the monarchy of withholding a few inches.

Related
The List

King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
SheKnows

King Charles III Has Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Move Signaling That Prince Andrew Is ‘On His Own’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III is reportedly making moves that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not do during her reign — and it’s against his own brother, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is reportedly no longer welcome at Buckingham Palace as most of his privileges as a royal family member are over.
Page Six

Prince Harry: Prince William was ‘gone forever’ after Kate Middleton wedding

Prince Harry reflects in his new memoir, “Spare,” on saying “goodbye” to his relationship with Prince William when the Prince of Wales married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” Harry writes, per an excerpt obtained by Page Six. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.” The Duke of Sussex, 38, adds that he found the...
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Titillating but tedious: Prince Harry’s real betrayal is showing the royals for who they are

And so it should transpire that a young, moderately handsome and not especially bright young man has a) lost his virginity in regrettable fashion b) dabbled in recreational drugs c) had a moderately violent row with a brother of about the same age and d) done what was expected of him in the armed forces.Woah woah woah. Clear out all the front pages. This is jaw-dropping stuff. Surely all of these entirely plausible incidents can’t be real. Scrape my pieces up off the floor. I am blown away.The front page of the Daily Mail announces, in its ingenious pun...
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Under Fire For Attempting To Demascluinize Prince Harry In Public: 'He's Lost A Lot Of Respect'

Meghan Markle is under fire yet again. This time, influencer Andrew Tate, who was being interviewed by Dan Wootton on GB News, believes the former actress, 41, is the one who is in control of Prince Harry. “Harry in many ways he’s ended up a beacon of that," he stated. “He’s certainly lost a lot of the respect of the people and the people who are fans of the royal family.”“Meghan has something to do with that — it's certainly the way she talks about the royal family as a whole, the way she talks to him and about him,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Attend Funeral for Archbishop Who Married Them in 2011

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning the death of an archbishop who presided over major family milestones. The royal couple attended the funeral of Monsignor Bernard Barsi in Monaco on Wednesday, matching in black for the solemn service. Prince Albert's elder sister, Princess Caroline of Hanover, was also pictured making her way into the Cathedral of Monaco. Like Charlene, Caroline wore a traditional black mantilla veil on her hair as a sign of reverence in church.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Says He Believed Mom Princess Diana Faked Her Death To Escape Press

Prince Harry opened up about how he dealt with his mother, Princess Diana’s, tragic death over two decades ago. In his new memoir Spare, the 38-year-old activist, who was only 12 at the time of his mother’s fatal car crash, revealed that he believed Diana had faked her own death to escape her troubled life, according to excerpts obtained by Page Six. The Duke of Sussex said he came up with the theory moments after he received the horrifying news of her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where he was visiting with his grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, per the outlet.
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
Marie Claire

‘Spare’ Lashes Out at Kate Middleton, Source Alleges

Though at one point the two were so close, a source with knowledge of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, says the Princess of Wales will come under fire in her brother-in-law’s book, due out January 10. The source says Kate will “get a bit of a broadside,” according to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab), which will no doubt add to the hurt and betrayal Marie Claire reported she felt after the release of Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries last month.
Page Six

Kate wanted Charlotte’s dress remade before Harry, Meghan’s wedding: memoir

In his explosive new memoir, “Spare,” Prince Harry reveals new details on Meghan Markle’s infamous fight with Kate Middleton over the bridesmaid dresses for the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that the Princess of Wales texted his wife the week of their nuptials about a “problem” with daughter Princess Charlotte’s frock for the occasion. The “French haute couture dresses” had been “hand-sewn based solely on [the bridesmaids’] measurements” so it made sense that they would need some tweaks, Harry wrote of the pint-sized designs, which were custom-made by Givenchy’s then-creative director Clare Waight Keller, who also created Markle’s wedding...
