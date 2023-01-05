ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama "Eight Is Enough," has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to a report...
Variety

Inside How Stop-Motion Animated Movies Had a Huge Year in 2022

In a year in which the film industry was still in disruption because of the formidable powers of digital streaming, stop-motion animation — maybe the most analog of all styles of filmmaking — has had a peak year, with three features vying for awards and shorts introducing powerful new talents. It definitely hasn’t always been like this, but several stop-motion helmers hope the trend continues.  The stop-motion films “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Wendell & Wild,” and “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” were all released in 2022, which is rare since the techniques used to make stop motion can be incredibly...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child

"Homeland" star Claire Danes and fellow actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming another baby into the family this year. This will be the couple's third child, their representative told People. They already have sons Cyrus and Rowan, aged 10 and 4, respectively. CNN has reached out to the pair's representatives...
The Hollywood Reporter

China’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster ‘The Wandering Earth 2’ to Get North American Release (Exclusive)

The Wandering Earth 2, the sequel to the Chinese sci-fi blockbuster that earned $700 million in 2019, is charting a course for North America, thanks to a distribution deal inked by distributor Well Go USA. The specialty label has acquired the domestic theatrical rights to the film and set it up for a day-and-date release with China on Jan. 22, the first day of the Chinese New Year. Well Go says it will launch The Wandering Earth 2 in over 125 North American theaters, including 30 Imax screens. The Wandering Earth 2 is a prequel to the 2019 hit film and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy