Read full article on original website
Related
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama "Eight Is Enough," has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to a report...
Inside How Stop-Motion Animated Movies Had a Huge Year in 2022
In a year in which the film industry was still in disruption because of the formidable powers of digital streaming, stop-motion animation — maybe the most analog of all styles of filmmaking — has had a peak year, with three features vying for awards and shorts introducing powerful new talents. It definitely hasn’t always been like this, but several stop-motion helmers hope the trend continues. The stop-motion films “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Wendell & Wild,” and “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” were all released in 2022, which is rare since the techniques used to make stop motion can be incredibly...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Foodies left 'devastated' that Ronzoni will discontinue its beloved star-shaped pastina
Stock up on your starry pasta while you can. Pasta brand Ronzoni has announced that the company is discontinuing its pastina product, a tiny star-shaped pasta. Ronzoni, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, made what some see as a tragic announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "We hear you and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child
"Homeland" star Claire Danes and fellow actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming another baby into the family this year. This will be the couple's third child, their representative told People. They already have sons Cyrus and Rowan, aged 10 and 4, respectively. CNN has reached out to the pair's representatives...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Quinn K. Redeker, longtime soap star on 'Days of Our Lives' and co-writer of 'The Deer Hunter,' dead at 86
Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker, whose credits include "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless" and "The Deer Hunter," the latter of which earning him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay, died last month, according to his representative Christopher Hartman. Hartman said in an email...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner is celebrating his 52nd birthday with a message of gratitude to his medical care team. The actor is continuing to recover from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," Renner wrote on an image shared to his Instagram story....
China’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster ‘The Wandering Earth 2’ to Get North American Release (Exclusive)
The Wandering Earth 2, the sequel to the Chinese sci-fi blockbuster that earned $700 million in 2019, is charting a course for North America, thanks to a distribution deal inked by distributor Well Go USA. The specialty label has acquired the domestic theatrical rights to the film and set it up for a day-and-date release with China on Jan. 22, the first day of the Chinese New Year. Well Go says it will launch The Wandering Earth 2 in over 125 North American theaters, including 30 Imax screens. The Wandering Earth 2 is a prequel to the 2019 hit film and...
Comments / 0