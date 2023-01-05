ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

Pentagon prepares for series of GOP-led investigations

Pentagon officials have held multiple high-level meetings in recent months in preparation for a barrage of Republican-led House investigations into issues varying from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to what conservative lawmakers have deemed “woke” military policies, according to a senior defense official. House Republicans have long signaled...
WISCONSIN STATE
Idaho8.com

Biden confronts a major political liability as he seeks assistance on immigration

President Joe Biden rode high into the new year: His political party had far exceeded expectations in the midterm elections following a string of legislative victories, inflation appeared to finally be moderating, and the first days of 2023 exposed what the president himself called “embarrassing” drama and infighting within the ranks of the Republican Party.
TEXAS STATE
Idaho8.com

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a Superman comic under the Constitution for this congressman

California’s Robert Garcia will be sworn into office with the Constitution — and a priceless vintage Superman comic. The comic is one of several sentimental items that will be underneath the Constitution when Garcia takes his ceremonial oath. The copy of “Superman” #1 will be joined by a photo of Garcia’s parents, who died of Covid-19, and his citizenship certificate, according to a Thursday tweet from Garcia.
CALIFORNIA STATE

