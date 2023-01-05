Read full article on original website
Good News Guarantee: Veterinarians give special gifts to sick children at Chicago's Lurie Hospital
You could call it a gift with a porpoise. Veterinarians from across the country are meeting in Chicago for their annual leadership conference. This weekend, they were busy diving into a service project to benefit the patients at Lurie Children’s Hospital. This story is part of FOX 32 Chicago's Good News Guarantee. Share your ideas at goodnews@fox.com.
VIDEO: SUV throwing sparks strikes multiple parked vehicles in Chicago
CHICAGO - The driver of an SUV is in custody after slamming into multiple parked cars early Sunday in Cragin on the North Side. About 12:12 a.m., the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound in the 5300 block of West Wellington Avenue when it struck multiple parked cars, according to Chicago police.
Fulton Market clothing store hit by smash-and-grab thieves
CHICAGO - A group of suspects burglarized a Patagonia store early Monday in Chicago's Fulton Market District. Just after 1 a.m., thieves broke a window of the clothing store located at 1115 W. Fulton St. and made off with several coats and other merchandise, according to police. The suspects fled...
PAWS Chicago and Piece Pizza team up for 'Slice to Meet You' campaign
Mark Lukas from PAWS Chicago talks about their fun new partnership with Piece Pizzeria and how you can help support adoptable dogs while enjoying a brilliant slice of 'za at the same time.
Chicago business owner's baking kit to be featured in Golden Globes gift bags
One Chicago business owner will be getting some high profile exposure in honor of this year's Gold Globes. The Golden Globes gift bags given out to attendees will feature Shelly Gupta's BaKIT Box which delivers specialty baking kits that highlight different cultures right to your door.
Logan Square apartment tenants withhold rent after 2 weeks with no heat
Tenants of one Logan Square apartment building rallied and withheld part of their rent after enduring two weeks of no heat. The tenants said they informed the management company that the heat was failing two weeks before anyone was sent to fix it.
Chicago police seek woman stealing purses at knifepoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies reported Sunday on the Northwest Side. In each case, the suspect was driving a red Kia sedan when she pulled out a knife and attempted to take the victim's purse, according to an alert from Chicago police.
Driver charged after loaded gun, marijuana found in car in River North
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after a traffic stop netted a gun and marijuana Wednesday night in the River North neighborhood. Officers with the Cook County Sheriff's Department pulled over a vehicle in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue for a vehicle code violation, according to officials.
Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago
Raging fire flames ripped through several units in Des Plaines Thursday. At least two buildings were damaged as a result.
Firefighter uninjured after floor collapses in Lawndale house fire
One firefighter was unharmed after the second floor of a home gave way while he was putting out a house fire in North Lawndale. Another fireman suffered minor injuries. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out Thursday morning.
Man wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near South Side on Saturday. The man, 24, was walking about the 1600 block of South Prairie around noon when he says someone in a silver-colored sedan drove by and shots were fired. He was shot in the...
Temps hover around freezing as Chicago welcomes the weekend
CHICAGO - Light precipitation is still falling over parts of Chicagoland as of this writing. Not a biggie but we should monitor for any slicks spots due to the snow and freezing drizzle, especially on untreated surfaces. Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. I...
2 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Lake County
UNINCORPORATED GURNEE, Ill. - Two people were killed in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver early Monday in north suburban unincorporated Gurnee. About 4 a.m., a 32-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 41, half a mile north of Stearns School Road, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
Extra-alarm house fire hospitalizes firefighter, 2 teens in Roseland
Crews battled a two-alarm fire that left a firefighter burned and two teens injured Wednesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.
Cook County property tax payments extended
Property owners in Cook County will have some extra time to pay their first installment of taxes this year.
Authorities release 911 calls for service involving Buffalo Grove family killed in murder-suicide
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - The Village of Buffalo Grove released multiple 911 calls for service involving the family that was killed in a murder-suicide last year. According to the village, the industry standard for retaining 911 call audio files is 60 to 90 days. The calls released Friday were dated Sept. 6, 2022, Sept. 10, 2022, Sept. 11, 2022, three from Sept. 30, 2022 and one from Oct. 21, 2022.
2 men shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in broad daylight late Saturday morning. Police say a 23-year-old and a 43-year-old man were outside in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue around 10:41 a.m. when they were fired at. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai with...
Group canvassing Chicago in caravan of stolen vehicles, committing armed robberies and carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a group of suspects who are canvassing the city in a caravan of stolen vehicles and committing various crimes including armed robberies and carjackings. In a community alert issued Friday, Chicago police said the group has been involved in at least eight...
Investigation underway after man dies in Buena Park apartment fire
A 62-year-old man died from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out the kitchen of his apartment, officials say. The unit did not have a working smoke detector.
Video shows intense 2018 shootout between Chicago gang members in Beverly
***WARNING: The above footage may be disturbing to some viewers. Watch at your own discretion.*** Surveillance video captured the moments shots were exchanged between rival gang members on Dec. 18, 2018 in the Beverly neighborhood.
