Evanston, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Good News Guarantee: Veterinarians give special gifts to sick children at Chicago's Lurie Hospital

You could call it a gift with a porpoise. Veterinarians from across the country are meeting in Chicago for their annual leadership conference. This weekend, they were busy diving into a service project to benefit the patients at Lurie Children’s Hospital. This story is part of FOX 32 Chicago's Good News Guarantee. Share your ideas at goodnews@fox.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Lake County

UNINCORPORATED GURNEE, Ill. - Two people were killed in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver early Monday in north suburban unincorporated Gurnee. About 4 a.m., a 32-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 41, half a mile north of Stearns School Road, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
GURNEE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Authorities release 911 calls for service involving Buffalo Grove family killed in murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - The Village of Buffalo Grove released multiple 911 calls for service involving the family that was killed in a murder-suicide last year. According to the village, the industry standard for retaining 911 call audio files is 60 to 90 days. The calls released Friday were dated Sept. 6, 2022, Sept. 10, 2022, Sept. 11, 2022, three from Sept. 30, 2022 and one from Oct. 21, 2022.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 men shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in broad daylight late Saturday morning. Police say a 23-year-old and a 43-year-old man were outside in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue around 10:41 a.m. when they were fired at. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai with...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

