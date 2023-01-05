Read full article on original website
Federal judge blocks tougher NJ gun laws that Murphy just signed
⚫ NJ recently enacted new gun laws in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision declaring conceal-carry laws unconstitutional. ⚫ Gun advocates sued the state immediately after Gov. Murphy signed the measure. ⚫ NJ has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the nation. A federal judge has granted...
Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
NJ teachers union backs bereavement to cover all types of pregnancy loss
The state's largest teachers union supports adding benefits for parents who suffer pregnancy loss, infertility, adoption challenges and other setbacks affecting would-be parents. Sample contract language amending bereavement benefits was endorsed by the New Jersey Education Association after it was developed by the New Jersey nonprofit Start Healing Together. The...
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
Expensive Or Not, Survey Says NJ Is Among Top 10 States To Raise A Family
You're already well aware of this if you're a New Jersey resident, but the Garden State oftentimes catches quite a lot of slack. Sure, it's expensive and there are a lot of people here, but all the stereotypes are robbing people from seeing all the great aspects of the state.
NJ is One of the Luckiest Mega Millions States
By now, you're probably aware that the current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion. Many of us will make sure we get a ticket for the drawing, which is held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11. There are some, who will never buy a ticket because they don't believe they have a chance to win. My way of thinking? Someone has to win. Why not me?
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023
Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?
From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
How to file for unemployment in NJ, and how much you can receive
⚫ Who's eligible for unemployment benefits in New Jersey?. If you lose your job "through no fault of your own," you're eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of partial pay in the Garden State. Unemployment insurance turned into a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of claimants during the coronavirus...
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Popular Retailer With New Jersey Locations Set to Close Stores in 2023
While the convenience of online shopping in virtually every area of retail is a time saver, it does have its drawbacks. I'll admit it. I'm an avid Amazon shopper. I open the app, choose my item, and it's usually on my doorstep in less than two days. As online shopping...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Put Your Phone Do Not Disturb And Chill At This NJ Day Spa
Need a break from your life for a few hours? This spa that is so close to the city that you can see it from the outdoor pool is at the tip of New Jersey and is the perfect spot to put your phone on airplane mode. I’ve seen so...
Don’t Forget The New Laws That Go Into Effect In NJ In 2023
As you press on into the new year, no doubt you're looking forward to what 2023 has in store for you and your family and friends. For New Jersey residents, that means a bunch of brand-new laws to abide by. Okay, that's making it sound like a lot of them...
Sadly, some in NJ have no idea what a day off truly is (Opinion)
Ah yes, taking time off. Whether it's for vacation, the holidays, or just a day for yourself, having some personal time away from work is so important for your health. Taking time off isn't the same for everyone, however. How and when one takes some personal days is completely up to them and their lifestyle.
Scrap metal thieves hit 18 Amazon delivery vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The property is a...
Is your home a radon hot spot? Many NJ homes have high levels
The odorless, colorless, tasteless gas radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. And advocates are concerned about how many people may be exposed to the radioactive chemical on a regular basis, without ever knowing it. Prolonged exposure to radon causes as many 500...
The worst drivers in New Jersey
Although we have our share of knucklehead drivers in the Garden State, the worst drivers in New Jersey are not from here. Yes, I’m talking to you New York and Pennsylvania drivers. Maybe the rules are different in your state, although it seems to be a universal rule to “keep right, except to pass!" There are signs all over our highways stating thus, however, you continue to stay in the left lane no matter what speed you’re doing.
Move over, Vermont! South Jersey taps into maple syrup industry
GALLOWAY — Nothing makes a stack of pancakes or waffles taste so delicious than the maple syrup poured on it. A team of faculty members at Stockton University in Galloway Township has been awarded a three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to promote maple sugaring in South Jersey through research and community outreach.
