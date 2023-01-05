ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ teachers union backs bereavement to cover all types of pregnancy loss

The state's largest teachers union supports adding benefits for parents who suffer pregnancy loss, infertility, adoption challenges and other setbacks affecting would-be parents. Sample contract language amending bereavement benefits was endorsed by the New Jersey Education Association after it was developed by the New Jersey nonprofit Start Healing Together. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ is One of the Luckiest Mega Millions States

By now, you're probably aware that the current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion. Many of us will make sure we get a ticket for the drawing, which is held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11. There are some, who will never buy a ticket because they don't believe they have a chance to win. My way of thinking? Someone has to win. Why not me?
GEORGIA STATE
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023

Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
NEW JERSEY STATE
How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?

From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
NEW JERSEY STATE
How to file for unemployment in NJ, and how much you can receive

⚫ Who's eligible for unemployment benefits in New Jersey?. If you lose your job "through no fault of your own," you're eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of partial pay in the Garden State. Unemployment insurance turned into a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of claimants during the coronavirus...
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties

You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Is your home a radon hot spot? Many NJ homes have high levels

The odorless, colorless, tasteless gas radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. And advocates are concerned about how many people may be exposed to the radioactive chemical on a regular basis, without ever knowing it. Prolonged exposure to radon causes as many 500...
The worst drivers in New Jersey

Although we have our share of knucklehead drivers in the Garden State, the worst drivers in New Jersey are not from here. Yes, I’m talking to you New York and Pennsylvania drivers. Maybe the rules are different in your state, although it seems to be a universal rule to “keep right, except to pass!" There are signs all over our highways stating thus, however, you continue to stay in the left lane no matter what speed you’re doing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
