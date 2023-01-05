TEMPE, Ariz. – Oregon State held Arizona State to 27.7 percent shooting from the floor en route to a 69-59 win over the Sun Devils. Raegan Beers led the Beavers with her fifth-straight double-double, scoring 20 points with 12 rebounds. The freshman is just the sixth player in school history to accomplish the feat and the first since Ruth Hamblin in 2016. She also contributed on the defensive end with two blocks and two steals.

