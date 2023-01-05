ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Trio indicted in Down Syndrome woman’s death

By Kim Smith
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
Elvira Luera

The defense attorneys for two women accused of starving a woman with Down Syndrome to death last year told the assigned judge Thursday they are seeking input from medical experts. They also told him the Ector County Attorney’s Office has not offered them any plea agreements.

According to their indictments, Elvira Luera, 29, Christine Claros Raines, 49, and Justin Raines, 30, “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual, namely Brenda Raines, by preventing the complainant from receiving adequate food and/or water.” The trio were also indicted on one count each of injury to a disabled person.

Christine Raines and Luera were both scheduled for a pretrial hearing before Judge Denn Whalen of the 70th Ector County District Court Thursday. Luera was brought over from the Ector County jail for the hearing, but Whalen was informed Christine Raines is currently in quarantine.

Justin Raines’ pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 31.

Christine Raines’ defense attorney, Julie Prentice, and Luera’s attorney, Kevin Acker, told Whalen they’ve received all of the evidence from prosecutors and they’re looking for medical experts. Acker also told Whalen he intends to file a motion asking for a psychiatric evaluation for his client.

The next hearing in the case will be in approximately 60 days, unless the state intends to argue against the psychiatric evaluation, in which case a hearing would be set before then,Whalen said.

Odessa Police Department reports show officers responded to the 6500 block of Amber Drive on Jan. 29 about a deceased person. When officers arrived they found an “extremely underweight” Brenda Raines deceased, covered in severe bedsores and on a crib mattress that was on a floor covered in dog feces and urine, the report stated.

The reports indicate Christine Raines was Brenda’s sister; Justin Raines and Elvira Luera were also related to the victim and all four lived together at the Amber Drive address.

Christine Raines is being held on bonds totaling $500,000. Justin Raines is being held on bonds totaling $625,000 and Luera is being held on bonds set at $600,000.

