Xxxxman
3d ago
Need to be way victim families can sue the court system, for releasing people that should be held in jail until their court date/ trial. Bond is always set way to low or being released on no bail. 3/4 of the murder wouldn’t have happen if the court would no bail, very high bond
WISN
Exclusive: Milwaukee family rejects police account of man's death and officer shot
MILWAUKEE — The family of 43-year-old DeShaunte Adams is demanding justice and accountability following the death of the father of four in August following gunfire with officers. "When they went to turn him over, the gun went off and shot the police, lies," Sharon Webb told WISN 12 News...
Man wanted for New Year's Day bar shooting in Racine that left 2 dead
Law enforcement officials are looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that left two people dead inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on New Year's Day.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate death of 20-year-old woman in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman late Sunday night in the Walker's Point neighborhood. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. near South Third and Mineral streets. Family identified the woman who died as Neimah Jones. Milwaukee police initially said this was a fatal...
CBS 58
Girl shot near 21st and S. Memorial in Racine, suspect arrested for attempted homicide
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a shooting involving a female victim near 21st and S. Memorial Drive. Police say she had been shot multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition. The juvenile suspect was arrested for attempted homicide. This...
New trial for Mark Jensen starts; murder conviction vacated
A Kenosha County jury convicted Mark Jensen of first-degree murder in 2008, for poisoning and killing his wife in 1998.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan, near the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. This is...
CBS 58
Pursuit ends in crash near 50th and Clarke, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old man is in custody following a reckless driving pursuit Monday, Jan. 9. The pursuit began near N. 44th St. and W. Hope Street and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a fence near N. 50th St. and W. Clarke Street. Authorities...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha man sentenced, threw brick at officer during 2020 unrest
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, convicted of obstructing an officer during 2020 unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Ashton Howard, 29, pleaded guilty to the offense in 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department...
Woodstock man charged after his juvenile girlfriend used his cannabis device, leading to her being hospitalized
A man was arrested after his juvenile girlfriend used an electronic cannabis device in Woodstock which reportedly caused her to “hallucinate and run in to the street,” court documents said. Aaron Montgomery, 21, of Woodstock, was charged with child endangerment and contributing to the criminal delinquency of a...
20-year-old killed at Mount Olivet Cemetery
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at a cemetery Sunday afternoon, according to Milwaukee police.
wlip.com
Brooks Sentenced to Life w/o Parole In Shooting Death of His Girlfriend
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man who admitted to killing his girlfriend in a hotel room last year will spend the rest of his life in prison. 30 year old Timmy Brooks pleaded guilty in October to first degree intentional homicide in the death of Montreach Mitchell. Mitchell was found...
wwisradio.com
Three Shot, Two Killed in Latest Milwaukee Shootings
(Milwaukee, WI) — It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom pleads guilty; infant died, sippy cups fentanyl-positive
MILWAUKEE - Tateyani Harris of Milwaukee reached a plea agreement in connection with the the death of her 15-month-old child. According to online court records, Harris pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 5 to child neglect resulting in death. A second charge of first-degree reckless homicide was dismissed by the court.
WISN
17-year-old pleads guilty to Mayfair Mall mass shooting in 2020
On Nov. 20, 2020, sheer chaos erupted inside Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. A 15-year-old kid opened fire during a fight, shooting and injuring eight people. That gunman: Xavier Sevilla. The case took more than two years to resolve. Spending lengthy time in children's court, then in adult court. On Friday,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton
MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Co. deputy terminated, accused of misconduct while participating in eviction
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says a deputy has been terminated after being charged with attempted misconduct in public office. MCSO says former deputy sheriff Christopher Boyd is accused of misconduct while participating in an eviction. Following an investigation with the Office of the District...
WISN
Mark Jensen: Accused of killing wife with antifreeze
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide in the antifreeze poisoning death of his wife, Julie Jensen, in Pleasant Prairie in 1998. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder then sentenced Jensen to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 61-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright on the city's north side Friday evening, Jan. 6. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact...
Mayfair Mall shooter accepts plea deal, to be sentenced in March
Xavier Sevilla, the 17-year-old charged in connection to the 2020 Mayfair Mall mass shooting, accepted a plea deal Friday and will be sentenced in a few months.
seehafernews.com
