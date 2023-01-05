ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 3

Xxxxman
3d ago

Need to be way victim families can sue the court system, for releasing people that should be held in jail until their court date/ trial. Bond is always set way to low or being released on no bail. 3/4 of the murder wouldn’t have happen if the court would no bail, very high bond

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan, near the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Pursuit ends in crash near 50th and Clarke, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old man is in custody following a reckless driving pursuit Monday, Jan. 9. The pursuit began near N. 44th St. and W. Hope Street and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a fence near N. 50th St. and W. Clarke Street. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha man sentenced, threw brick at officer during 2020 unrest

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, convicted of obstructing an officer during 2020 unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Ashton Howard, 29, pleaded guilty to the offense in 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department...
KENOSHA, WI
wwisradio.com

Three Shot, Two Killed in Latest Milwaukee Shootings

(Milwaukee, WI) — It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mom pleads guilty; infant died, sippy cups fentanyl-positive

MILWAUKEE - Tateyani Harris of Milwaukee reached a plea agreement in connection with the the death of her 15-month-old child. According to online court records, Harris pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 5 to child neglect resulting in death. A second charge of first-degree reckless homicide was dismissed by the court.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

17-year-old pleads guilty to Mayfair Mall mass shooting in 2020

On Nov. 20, 2020, sheer chaos erupted inside Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. A 15-year-old kid opened fire during a fight, shooting and injuring eight people. That gunman: Xavier Sevilla. The case took more than two years to resolve. Spending lengthy time in children's court, then in adult court. On Friday,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton

MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mark Jensen: Accused of killing wife with antifreeze

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide in the antifreeze poisoning death of his wife, Julie Jensen, in Pleasant Prairie in 1998. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder then sentenced Jensen to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 61-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright on the city's north side Friday evening, Jan. 6. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy