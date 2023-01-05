ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Thomas L. Knapp: House Speaker chaos political theater, not crisis

After four days of acrimony and 15 ballots, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) finally became Speaker of the House early on Jan. 7. Yay! Congress is finally back in business! Gridlock ends! The republic is saved! Well, not really. The whole sorry exercise was just another attempt to compete with professional wrestling for the attention of entertainment-seekers. Congress, unfortunately, was never OUT of business, except for exactly as long as, and precisely to the extent that, it CHOSE to be out of business, for the purpose of...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Alexander H. Jones: Dan Bishop's actions growing reprehensible

Dan Bishop may be the most reprehensible figure North Carolina has elected to Washington since the late, and reviled, Jesse Helms. A showman and a provocateur through and through, Bishop conceives of his public purpose in terms of creating spectacle. That spectacle consists of himself. Before derailing his own party’s choice of a new U.S. House Speaker, Bishop’s most recent antic was a Twitter performance in which he ridiculed an essential spending bill Congress passed to avert a government shutdown. Bishop, far from a stupid...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy