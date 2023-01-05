Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
Samsung Galaxy S22 price just slashed to $649 ahead of Galaxy S23 launch
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is marked down to $649 at Amazon ahead of the Galaxy S23 launch.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Phone Arena
The amazing Samsung Galaxy A53 is even sweeter at $100 off
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones really are, but the truth of the matter is that there are amazing choices among the upper midrangers. Take the Galaxy A53 for example - it has proper flagship features and its price is unbeatable. It's one of the best-selling Samsung phones, and for good reason. And now, you can shave another $100 off its price thanks to Best Buy's three day sale. For just $349.99, you're getting quite a lot of phone!
Digital Trends
Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
8 bizarre gadgets we found at CES 2023
Tech companies have their own events where they show customers and shareholders what they've been working on all year, but they also take part in annual industry conferences like MWC and SXSW where they're still expected to give the public something interesting. With pressure to push the envelope, they get so busy asking if they can that they sometimes forget to ask if they should, and we end up with several sublimely strange gizmos to admire. So from streaming ovens to streams of urine, these are the quirkiest, funniest, and downright weirdest new gadgets we've seen at CES 2023.
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
Get Motorola's popular Moto G Stylus smartphone for $130 on Amazon right now
The unlocked smartphone can be added to any phone plan with any carrier.
The TikTok-famous walking pad is $50 off on Amazon today
Pair this trendy treadmill with a standing desk to walk while you work.
Engadget
The Morning After: Lenovo made an e-ink tablet to rival Amazon’s Scribe
The CES conveyor belt of PCs doesn’t let up. Lenovo has been busy. Let’s start with its latest YogaBook, the dual-screen YogaBook 9i. Instead of folding like a conventional laptop, this… thing unfurls a screen atop another, with a slimline keyboard at the bottom. Thankfully, as well as the keyboard and stylus accessories, there’s a kickstand to ensure those two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED displays stay in place. There’s an incredible amount of flexibility here. You can have the screens unfolded like a book, stacked atop each other or as a classic laptop, with the lower screen showing the keyboard.
How to set up a vertical app drawer on a Samsung Galaxy phone
Switching to a vertical app drawer requires more steps than we would like, but it's possible. This is how to make it happen.
Engadget
Lenovo's 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is a giant laptop-replacing tablet
It took a year, but Lenovo now has an answer to Samsung's gigantic Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The company has unveiled a 14.5-inch Tab Extreme that's pitched as much as a laptop replacement as it is an extra-large Android media tablet. The 3,000 x 1,876, 120Hz OLED display theoretically makes it a treat for both movie viewing and productivity, and there's even a Magic Keyboard-style add-on (included as standard in some markets) to convert it into a productivity machine. A bundled stylus tucks into the stand.
reviewed.com
Samsung debuts its SmartThings Station at CES 2023
Samsung's library of smart home devices has grown again this year, most notably the addition of the SmartThings Station. Debuting at CES 2023, the Samsung SmartThings Station connects with your smart home and Matter-enabled devices for simpler automation. This device aims to make it easier and more straightforward to connect your home from smart blinds to speakers. Using the SmartThings app on your smartphone, you can control this smartphone hub to keep your home running smoothly.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Roborock S8, S8 Plus and S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuums showcased with RoboDock
Roborock has introduced a trio of next-generation robot vacuums. Replacing the Roborock S7 series, the Roborock S8 series consists of the Roborock S8, Roborock S8 Plus and the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. The Roborock S8 series will be available from March in the Eurozone and from April in the US.
itechpost.com
CES 2023: Acer Debuts New Swift Go, a Slim Laptop With OLED Display
Acer had plenty of new PC products to show off at CES 2023. It includes laptops under its Aspire, Swift, and Predator product lines. Most of what the company revealed were basically refreshed versions of existing notebooks. But Acer did reveal an all-new laptop line, the Acer Swift Go, a slim and light device with an OLED display, as per CNET.
yankodesign.com
Motorola wants to replace Blackberry as the ‘business phone’ brand with their ThinkPhone
Lenovo’s captured the enterprise audience with their series of ThinkPads and ThinkBooks, and Motorola (somewhat of a Lenovo subsidiary) believes that it can do the same for the smartphone market. The demise of BlackBerry definitely left a void that really hasn’t been filled yet – the void of the business-phone, which the Lenovo ThinkPhone (by Motorola) fits perfectly into. Designed to look like a handheld version of the Lenovo laptops, the ThinkPhone is Motorola’s version of making a fun, appealing, and secure phone for the working individual.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series confirmed to launch on February 1
The much-anticipated Galaxy S23 series may finally see the light of day in three weeks.
