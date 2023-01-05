ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially off the market. Over the weekend, the Baton Rouge rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes in a private ceremony in Utah. A marriage license from the Utah County Clerk surfaced on social media Monday confirming that NBA YoungBoy and Jaz have tied the knot.
50 Cent Reveals ‘BMF’ Universe Will Expand With 3 Spinoffs

Fresh off the Season 2 premiere of his latest hit Starz series Black Mafia Family, 50 Cent is already planning to expand the BMF universe. Variety reports Fif teased three BMF spinoffs Thursday night at the show’s Season 2 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. “They got...
Canadian Rapper Dax Drops New Video For Track “PTSD”

Canadian rapper and TikTok star Dax unleashed his new video for his song “PTSD” yesterday, a song and video the 28-year-old called “20+ years in the making.”. The visual has already struck a chord with audiences, hitting over 220K views on YouTube in one day since going live.

