YoungBoy Never Broke Again Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially off the market. Over the weekend, the Baton Rouge rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes in a private ceremony in Utah. A marriage license from the Utah County Clerk surfaced on social media Monday confirming that NBA YoungBoy and Jaz have tied the knot.
50 Cent Reveals ‘BMF’ Universe Will Expand With 3 Spinoffs
Fresh off the Season 2 premiere of his latest hit Starz series Black Mafia Family, 50 Cent is already planning to expand the BMF universe. Variety reports Fif teased three BMF spinoffs Thursday night at the show’s Season 2 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. “They got...
Ari Fletcher Responds to G Herbo’s Confession That He Cheated During Their Relationship
Ari Fletcher has expressed her frustration with G Herbo, who recently admitted to being unfaithful to his ex during their relationship. During a recent interview with Yung Miami on an episode of the City Girls’ podcast Caresha Please, Herbo was asked if he cheated on Fletcher with his current fiancée, Taina Williams.
Tory Lanez Hires One of Suge Knight’s Former Attorneys Following Megan Thee Stallion Trial Verdict
Tory Lanez parted ways with the legal counsel that represented him in the trial over his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He has now hired one of Suge Knight’s former attorneys. Per legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, Lanez is expected in court on Tuesday and his attorney is listed as...
Canadian Rapper Dax Drops New Video For Track “PTSD”
Canadian rapper and TikTok star Dax unleashed his new video for his song “PTSD” yesterday, a song and video the 28-year-old called “20+ years in the making.”. The visual has already struck a chord with audiences, hitting over 220K views on YouTube in one day since going live.
