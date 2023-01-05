Six Warriors among top 10 in first NBA All-Star voting returns

The first round of NBA All-Star votes are in and the Dubs are well represented.

According to the voting figures released by the league, six different Warriors rank among the top 10 in their respective positions. The All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania shared the results on Thursday morning, as the league nears the halfway point of the season.

It’s no surprise to see Steph Curry tops among all Western Conference guards with more than 2.71 million votes. His total is fourth-highest of all players, trailing only LeBron James (3.2 million votes), Kevin Durant (3.1 million) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (3.0 million).

Andrew Wiggins has missed the past 14 games but checks in at No. 5 on the West forwards list with 1.1 million votes. Next up for the Warriors is Klay Thompson, who ranks fifth among West guards with more than 514,000 votes. Draymond Green ranks eighth among West forwards with more than 405,000 votes. Jordan Poole checks in at the No. 10 spot for West guards with about 139,000 votes. Perhaps the biggest surprise is seeing Kevon Looney at the No. 10 slot for West forwards with his 246,000 votes.

The NBA has changed the voting rules and removed social media votes after K-Pop star BamBam endorsed Wiggins last year and he became an unlikely starter. This time around, Steph looks like the only lock to make the All-Star game.