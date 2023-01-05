CES kicks off in Las Vegas, highlighting new tech, including automated snow blowers and robots

The tech world could be in for another shake up, as CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, a global gathering of innovators for tech’s biggest showcase of the year, kicked off on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Greg Swan, the Chief Creative & Strategy Officer for the Minnesota-based company The Social Lights, is at the tech show, and he joined News Talk 830 WCCO’s Jason DeRusha to discuss the importance of the conference.

When it comes to what’s on display at the nearly 2 million net square feet of exhibit space, Swan says that everything from “autonomous cars and giant TVs and robots everywhere.”

“Yes, some of that is vaporware — something that will never happen or never actually be something that you can go into a local big box store and buy,” Swan said.

However, Swan continued saying that there are some trends which can provide key takeaways on what may start to rise in the tech industry.

“It’s historically one of the best ways to get a pulse on emerging trends in technology that will impact consumers, and thus helps inform how brands can and will engage with consumers through those technologies,” Swan said.

Among the innovations that Swan says have been introduced at CES include the CD player, portable television sets, teddy bear alarm clocks, and even the Nintendo.

When it comes to this year, Swan says that he is looking past the faster chips and massive TV’s instead looking toward the Yarbo Snow Blower Box, an intelligent snow removal machine that plows your sidewalk or driveway autonomously.

“This is a Roomba snowblower,” Swan said. “It works on driveways and sidewalks. It will mow your lawn and blow the leaves and debris from your yard. They’re saying that it’s almost ready.”

Like the snow Roomba, there is still a lot of work to be done on much of the tech being introduced at CES. However, Swan says that the trends are visible, and while some stuff might be laughed at now, it could be considered a must-have in a few years.

Other items that Swan says he is looking forward to viewing, includes a breath-based COVID test that could check for several viruses, an in-toilet urinalysis from Withings which can track health conditions through the owners pee, a smart snoring pillow that can help monitor sleeping and snoring patterns, and much more.

The conference is expected to wrap up on Sunday, with more than 100,000 people having visited and Swan says that it may close with the future of tech having been introduced.