‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Jeremy Renner shares glimpse of his injuries: ‘I’m too messed up now to type’
Jeremy Renner is on the mend after sustaining injuries in a snowplow accident over the weekend. The “Bourne Legacy” actor, 51, gave fans an update on his health, sharing a selfie of himself sitting in a hospital bed with the side of his face covered in bruises and scrapes. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏,” he captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Renner was met with words of encouragement from several stars in the comments section of his post. “Brother u r a superhero to all of...
Celebrity deaths 2023: Actors, singers and stars we lost this year
Hollywood is mourning the losses of former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo, pro rally driver Ken Block and more celebrities this year. Below, Page Six remembers the actors, singers and more stars who died in 2023. Ken Block Nov. 21, 1967-Jan. 2, 2023 Pro rally driver Ken Block died on Jan. 2 in a snowmobile accident in Utah. He was 55. Police said Block, whose dangerous stunts made him a YouTube sensation, was riding on a steep slope when his vehicle upended and landed on top of him, fatally injuring him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Fred White Jan. 13, 1955-Jan. 1, 2023 Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White died on Jan. 1. He was 67. His brother and bandmate Verdine White announced the news on Instagram, writing that Fred was “an amazing and talented family member.” Gangsta Boo Aug. 7, 1979-Jan. 1, 2023 Former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo died on Jan. 1. She was 43. The rapper, whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, reportedly suffered a fatal drug overdose, though the official cause of death was not immediately revealed.
Jeremy Renner Thanks ICU Medical Staff in Another Recovery Update from the Hospital
The Marvel actor is still on the mend at the hospital after suffering "extensive" injuries in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day Jeremy Renner is continuing to give updates on his health from the hospital following a New Year's Day snowplow accident. On Friday, the Hawkeye actor, who celebrates his 52nd birthday on Saturday, posted an image on his Instagram Story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series...
Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare
A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
Local authorities gave an update on their investigation into the actor's horrific freak accident.
Brittany Murphy's Brother Believes 'Clueless' Star Was 'Taken Out'
He recently spoke out about getting 'justice' 13 years after her death.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Fresh Buzz Cut, Matches With Sister Zahara’s Outfit
New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot, according to photos published by HollywoodLife on Sunday,...
Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas
Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40
Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
