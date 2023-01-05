Shawne Merriman: I believe Myles Garrett is going to go down as one of best pass rushers of all-time; Watson can still be top 5-7 QB
Former All-Pro/Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about Lights Out Xtreme Fighting and the first international event coming up, his impression of Deshaun Watson's first five games with the Browns, Myles Garrett's production and the criticisms he's received, his experience on the show "Entourage", his reaction to the situation involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin and more.
