ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Shawne Merriman: I believe Myles Garrett is going to go down as one of best pass rushers of all-time; Watson can still be top 5-7 QB

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbkRh_0k4z0DeX00

Former All-Pro/Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about Lights Out Xtreme Fighting and the first international event coming up, his impression of Deshaun Watson's first five games with the Browns, Myles Garrett's production and the criticisms he's received, his experience on the show "Entourage", his reaction to the situation involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

AFC Rumors: Browns, Colts, Texans, Lovie Smith

Albert Breer could see changes coming to the Browns’ defensive coaching staff next year after a disappointing 2022 season. Browns OL James Hudson is looking forward to going against Steelers LB T.J. Watt once more, calling his first experience a “huge teaching point” and adding: “That guy that was out there on that field last year wasn’t me. I didn’t feel like me at all.” (Ashley Bastock)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Yardbarker

Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh

It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Performance This Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't receive the necessary help to make the playoffs, but they still closed the season strong Sunday. Despite starting 2-6, Mike Tomlin extended his impeccable stretch of 16 straight seasons without a losing record. The Steelers finished 9-8 following a 28-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKYC

Cleveland Browns' opponents for 2023 season finalized: See who they'll play

CLEVELAND — Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns now know who they'll be playing -- and where -- in 2023. Based on the league's rotation of cross-divisional matchups each season, the Browns will be facing opponents in the AFC South and NFC West, in addition to their annual home-and-home series with the rest of the AFC North next season. As the fourth-place finisher in its division in 2022, Cleveland will also face the fourth-place finishers in the AFC East and AFC West, as well as the NFC North.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason

The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play

Troy Aikman did not hold back when it came to providing honest analysis during the Week 18 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The Jags entered the game favored to win by 5.5 or 6 points, but they fell behind early and trailed until their defense came up with a huge... The post Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Houston Chronicle

Where will the Texans pick in the 2023 NFL draft?

Texans NFL draft picks: Houston blows shot at top spot with comeback win. The team owns two first-round selections. This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Texans took care of business on the football field Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, this victory will have negative implications...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: J.J. Watt Reveals Special Cleats For Final NFL Game

On Sunday, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will lace up his cleats for the final time. Following the Buccaneers-Cardinals game on Christmas Day, Watt announced that he's retiring at the end of the 2022 season. Since the Cardinals are out of playoff contention, this Sunday's game against the 49ers will...
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy