Wisconsin State

marijuanamoment.net

Wisconsin’s Governor Is Ready To Sign A GOP-Led Medical Marijuana Bill If It’s Not ‘Flawed’ With Excessive Restrictions

The Democratic governor of Wisconsin says he’s “confident” that lawmakers in the state’s Republican-led legislature will produce a passable, bipartisan medical marijuana legalization bill this session, and that he’s ready to sign such a measure—as long as the majority party doesn’t come up with a “flawed” plan that’s overly restrictive.
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, partisan unifier

Gov. Tony Evers began 2023 like he ended 2022, as a tool of the far left. Evers’ inauguration speech called for unity, as he savaged his political enemies. He doubled down on the left’s election denier rhetoric, picking up the Democratic Party’s talking points that representative democracy was at risk — that voting for Democrats somehow saved the republic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked

MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
captimes.com

Opinion | With flat tax, workers get less while the rich get richer

Tim Michels, last fall's Republican candidate for governor, made a big deal about ditching Wisconsin's first-in-the-nation progressive income tax and replacing it with a flat tax, regardless of income. Michels lost the race to Democrat Tony Evers by nearly 100,000 votes. The incumbent governor had insisted that taxing middle- and...
spectrumnews1.com

Oregon's new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek said Monday at her inauguration that her first order of business will be tackling homelessness, as she unveiled several measures intended to address one of the state's most pressing issues. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
nbc15.com

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
captimes.com

Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
cwbradio.com

Striking Industrial Workers Reject "Last, Best, and Final Offer"

(AP) More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Finance committee blocks $15.5m conservation purchase

Members of the Legislature's powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the DNR's policy board in October signed off on the purchase in the Pelican River Forest, agreeing to use $10.8 million in federal dollars with the rest coming from the state's stewardship program. But state Sen. Mary Felzkowski said Thursday that she and other other members of the Joint Committee on Finance have objected to using any state dollars for the easement.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Program

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Republicans try to skirt vetoes, let voters decide

Republican lawmakers are moving quickly to put their priorities in front of Wisconsin voters in the April election, using constitutional amendments to work around Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature in his first term. Since a new legislative session began Tuesday, Republicans have already reintroduced two proposed constitutional amendments they passed in the last session. The two proposals would change requirements for courts when setting bail and strip the governor’s office of its power to allocate federal funds. If the measures are approved a second time, they will go to a ballot referendum to be ratified by voters.
