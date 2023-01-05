Read full article on original website
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn's extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin's Governor Is Ready To Sign A GOP-Led Medical Marijuana Bill If It's Not 'Flawed' With Excessive Restrictions
The Democratic governor of Wisconsin says he’s “confident” that lawmakers in the state’s Republican-led legislature will produce a passable, bipartisan medical marijuana legalization bill this session, and that he’s ready to sign such a measure—as long as the majority party doesn’t come up with a “flawed” plan that’s overly restrictive.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, partisan unifier
Gov. Tony Evers began 2023 like he ended 2022, as a tool of the far left. Evers’ inauguration speech called for unity, as he savaged his political enemies. He doubled down on the left’s election denier rhetoric, picking up the Democratic Party’s talking points that representative democracy was at risk — that voting for Democrats somehow saved the republic.
CBS 58
2 new Milwaukee legislators create first Socialist caucus in Wisconsin in 90 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time in 90 years, there is once again a socialist caucus of legislators here in Wisconsin. Political experts say Socialism has a storied history here in Milwaukee, like the namesake of the Hoan Bridge, named after the second of three Socialist Milwaukee Mayors, Daniel Hoan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked
MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
captimes.com
Opinion | With flat tax, workers get less while the rich get richer
Tim Michels, last fall's Republican candidate for governor, made a big deal about ditching Wisconsin's first-in-the-nation progressive income tax and replacing it with a flat tax, regardless of income. Michels lost the race to Democrat Tony Evers by nearly 100,000 votes. The incumbent governor had insisted that taxing middle- and...
spectrumnews1.com
Oregon's new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek said Monday at her inauguration that her first order of business will be tackling homelessness, as she unveiled several measures intended to address one of the state's most pressing issues. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol...
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
nbc15.com
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
captimes.com
Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
cwbradio.com
Striking Industrial Workers Reject "Last, Best, and Final Offer"
(AP) More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by...
UPMATTERS
Reservations open soon for accessible cabins at various Wisconsin state parks
(WFRV) – Reservations for accessible cabins throughout many state parks in Wisconsin will start being accepted soon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that reservations fill up fast for the 10 Wisconsin state park properties that offer accessible cabins for those unable to use...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Radon exposure is the second lading cause of lung cancer overall and the leading cause of cancer for non-smokers, according to the Wisconsin Departmen of Health Services (DHS). During National Radon Action Month, the department is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Program
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
Wisconsin Republicans try to skirt vetoes, let voters decide
Republican lawmakers are moving quickly to put their priorities in front of Wisconsin voters in the April election, using constitutional amendments to work around Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature in his first term. Since a new legislative session began Tuesday, Republicans have already reintroduced two proposed constitutional amendments they passed in the last session. The two proposals would change requirements for courts when setting bail and strip the governor’s office of its power to allocate federal funds. If the measures are approved a second time, they will go to a ballot referendum to be ratified by voters.
