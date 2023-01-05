ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Spun

Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returning to Buffalo one week after suffering cardiac arrest. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Does This Instagram Post Mean Tom Brady Is Returning to the Bucs in 2023?

Now that the Bucs regular season is over and their ability to survive in the playoffs is yet to be seen, the question on everyone's mind is... Will Tom Brady be back?. He posted a picture on Instagram ahead of Sunday's game that has some people speculating that he's planning to stay in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin Shares Photo Of Him Rooting For Bills From Hospital Bed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' game against the Bengals on Monday (January 2). On Sunday, Hamlin made several posts on social media ahead of the Bills' game against the New England Patriots. In the first post, Hamlin shared a video...
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin Shares First Post Since Hospitalization

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shared his first social media post on Saturday (January 7), days after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' now-postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much..," Hamlin...
iheart.com

Kevin Durant To Miss Time Due To Knee Injury

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after being "diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee," the Nets announced on their official Twitter account Monday (January 9). The injury occurred during the third quarter of Brooklyn's 102-101 win against the Miami Heat at...
BROOKLYN, NY

