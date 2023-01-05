Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
The Future of Aaron Rodgers Lies At The Hands of Dan Campbell
Today on The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, Jason and Mike discuss Aaron Rodgers’ impending future in Green Bay.
What channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on Sunday? Free live stream
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8) will have all eyes on them as they close the NFL’s regular season, in what could potentially decide the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch or listen...
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returning to Buffalo one week after suffering cardiac arrest. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.
Does This Instagram Post Mean Tom Brady Is Returning to the Bucs in 2023?
Now that the Bucs regular season is over and their ability to survive in the playoffs is yet to be seen, the question on everyone's mind is... Will Tom Brady be back?. He posted a picture on Instagram ahead of Sunday's game that has some people speculating that he's planning to stay in Tampa Bay.
Damar Hamlin Shares Photo Of Him Rooting For Bills From Hospital Bed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' game against the Bengals on Monday (January 2). On Sunday, Hamlin made several posts on social media ahead of the Bills' game against the New England Patriots. In the first post, Hamlin shared a video...
Hamlin Released From Cincinatti Hospital; His Bills Face Dolphins Sunday
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital in Cincinnati. Doctors caring for Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Hamlin is now in a Buffalo hospital and is starting the next phase of his recovery. On Sunday, Hamlin posted pictures and updates on social media...
Damar Hamlin Shares First Post Since Hospitalization
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shared his first social media post on Saturday (January 7), days after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' now-postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much..," Hamlin...
Kevin Durant To Miss Time Due To Knee Injury
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after being "diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee," the Nets announced on their official Twitter account Monday (January 9). The injury occurred during the third quarter of Brooklyn's 102-101 win against the Miami Heat at...
