Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Elizabethtown man arrested for theft after returning to the store
An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the subject reportedly left the store. Later, the clerk...
KFVS12
Arlington, Ky. arrested on drug-related charges
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill. A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations. Marshall County Schools closed for pipe repairs. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after New Year's fight at Metropolis bowling alley
A Paducah man was arrested on New Year's Day after a fight at SuperBowl in Metropolis. Metropolis Police responded to a call about the fight and were directed to 22-year-old Desean A. Thomas of Paducah, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said Thomas showed signs...
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ky. man faces charges after a traffic stopped turned into a durg arrest on New Year’s Eve. A Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Radio Road in the Almo community for a traffic violation on Saturday, December 31, 2022 around 10:30 a.m.
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon, January 9. According to Lt. Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department, two injuries were reported from the crash. Broch said there were students on the bus but no one...
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
kbsi23.com
2 arrested after warrant served in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two peole face charges after a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy served an arrested warrant on January 4. Justin Barnett faces charges for violation of an emergency protective order. Ladon Mohler was with Barnett. She was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana,...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents
CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year, along with another shots fired incident just last week, is renewing their concerns. Gun...
kbsi23.com
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
kbsi23.com
Kevil man facing shoplifting, drug charges
KEVIL, Ky. (KBSI) – A Kevil man faces charges shoplifting and drug charges after sheriff’s deputies were called to a dollar store in Kevil. Rodney Carter, 61, of Kevil faces charges of theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance first degree third or greater offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
thunderboltradio.com
Large Drug Seizure Made at Mayfield Residence
The call to a disturbance at a Mayfield home on Sunday night, led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs. Graves County Sheriff’s reports an investigation by deputies led to a search warrant, which led to the arrest of 36 year old Brandon Cavette on multiple drug trafficking charges.
radionwtn.com
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen
Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. With...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
wjpf.com
Carterville workplace shooting under investigation
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
KFVS12
Multiple shots fired in Carbondale
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
wevv.com
Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville
A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
wsiu.org
Active Shooter situation puts schools, businesses on lockdown
Officials say two people died as a result of a shooting incident in Carterville Friday morning. Schools and businesses in Carterville and area communities were on lockdown, as an active shooter situation developed along Illinois Route 13 just before 9:00am. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich's office says 32-year old Michelle...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah prepares for spring dredging at Ohio River boat dock
A contractor for the city of Paducah is making preparations to dredge the 8-acre deposit of sediment in the Ohio River downstream of the Paducah Transient Boat Dock. Dredge America, Inc. will store equipment and supplies at the boat launch on Burnett Street until the first week of March when the dredging will begin on the mass of sediment in front of the old Executive Inn Showroom.
Comments / 0