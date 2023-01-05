A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.

MADISONVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO