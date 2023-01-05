A coalition of healthcare workers in Washington has relaunched efforts for state legislation that would limit the number of patients workers care for at a given time. The coalition relaunched the WA Safe + Healthy campaign Jan. 5 during the start of the 2023 legislative session. Workers, including members of the Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1199NW, supported efforts for safe staffing standards during the 2022 legislative session. However, proposed staffing legislation that would have limited the number of patients direct care registered nurses could be assigned for any shift ultimately failed to become law. Now, the coalition is ramping up efforts again.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO