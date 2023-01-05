ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

beckershospitalreview.com

Maine hospital president to step down

Scott Oxley is stepping down as president of Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, Maine, and senior vice president of Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health. Mr. Oxley will leave the role May 1 after three decades with Northern Light Health, according to a Jan. 9 news release. Previously, he served...
BANGOR, ME
Francisan Health opts for Innovaccer as cloud provider

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health has selected Innovaccer as its preferred cloud provider. The 12-hospital system with facilities in Indiana and Illinois will move its patient records across its employed physician network and affiliated providers to the Innovaccer cloud, according to a Jan. 9 press release Innovaccer shared with Becker's. This...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington healthcare workers relaunch campaign for patient load limits

A coalition of healthcare workers in Washington has relaunched efforts for state legislation that would limit the number of patients workers care for at a given time. The coalition relaunched the WA Safe + Healthy campaign Jan. 5 during the start of the 2023 legislative session. Workers, including members of the Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1199NW, supported efforts for safe staffing standards during the 2022 legislative session. However, proposed staffing legislation that would have limited the number of patients direct care registered nurses could be assigned for any shift ultimately failed to become law. Now, the coalition is ramping up efforts again.
WASHINGTON STATE
Texas HCA affiliate names new president, CFO

Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, has named a new president and a new CFO. Allen Harrison, who most recently was president and CEO of Methodist Healthcare in San Antonio, is the health system's new president, according to a Jan. 9 news release. Meanwhile, the system's new CFO is Kristin Dyer, a Navy veteran who has been with HCA in a variety of roles since 2013, including as CFO of HCA Healthcare North Florida.
DALLAS, TX
Where Judy Faulkner ranks among wealthiest Wisconsin residents

Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of EHR vendor Epic, is the third-richest person in Wisconsin, according to a list compiled by Stacker. The Madison resident's $7 billion net worth on Jan. 3 made her the 330th wealthiest person in the world, according to the Jan. 5 story. However, she was outranked in the Badger State by John Menard Jr., of Eau Claire, the founder and owner of the Menards hardware store chain who is worth $18 billion, and Diane Hendricks, of Afton, the co-founder and chair of roofing company ABC Supply with a net worth of $12.5 billion.
WISCONSIN STATE
Texas lab owners charged in $107M Medicare fraud scheme

Three men who owned and operated a Texas genetic testing laboratory have been charged in an alleged $107 million Medicare fraud scheme. John Grisham, 49, of Hickory Creek, Texas; Rob Wilburn, 51, of San Antonio; and Richard Speights Jr., 52, of Lake Charles, La., allegedly conducted the Medicare and Medicare Advantage fraud scheme between January and October 2019, according to a Jan. 6 Justice Department news release.
HICKORY CREEK, TX

