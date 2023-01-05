They are just good enough to anger you. They are just good enough to annoy you. They are just good enough to Michael Corleone you — just when you think you’re out, they drag you back in. Again and again and again. And just good enough to make you throw up your arms in aggravation as you tear up your ticket stubs — OK, nobody has ticket stubs anymore, but you’d rip ’em up if you had ’em — as you walk out of Madison Square Garden and head for your train. They are your New York Knicks at the halfway point...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO