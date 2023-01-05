Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Baltimore's John Harbaugh: 'It's clear our players played a clean game, as they always do'
Videos have been shared on social media since the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-16 win against the Ravens of Baltimore players - particularly linebacker Roquan Smith - exhibiting what appears to be some questionable sportsmanship during the Week 18 game. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the topic with reporters Monday, explaining, "I studied the...
Is there still doubt Stetson Bennett gets drafted
After his National Championship performance in which he threw four touchdowns and rushed four two, did Stetson Bennett increase his NFL Draft stock?
