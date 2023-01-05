Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Springs shopper restrained by Walmart employeeR.A. HeimColorado Springs, CO
This Springs Restaurant Is One of Colorado's Best Brunch Spots, According to Open TableColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Is Growing Greens in Shipping ContainersColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Free Things to Do in Colorado Springs on Cold DaysColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Colorado Dollar Store Thief Disguised Himself as Woman + Arrested
We've all seen crime movies where thieves carry out a big, extravagant heist and then disguise themselves in an effort to avoid getting caught. Well, a recent heist that took place in Colorado involved a man who couldn't have gotten away with much, and his disguise, while creative, didn't work out as he'd planned.
KKTV
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
KKTV
Police impersonator reportedly spotted in Colorado on Friday
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that there was a police impersonator along Highway 115 on Friday. The sheriff’s office shared the following description of the suspect following the incident:. “The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years...
Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
2 RVs destroyed in fire in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two RVs are destroyed after a fire sparked in a lot at a business near Circle and I-25 Saturday night. Colorado Springs firefighters first got a call of a vehicle on fire around 10 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found two RV’s on fire, and took crews about 20 minutes to get it under control because the fence was locked.
KRDO
Arrest made in Friday night homicide in Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This past Friday night, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a 'suspicious death' in the 400 block of South Raynolds Ave. Investigators with the FCSO said they found a dead man with signs of trauma and that a person of interest was identified and taken into custody.
Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: New charitable giving club forming in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
KKTV
Thank you for sharing! Missing teddy bear back with Colorado family
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Within hours of this article being posted, the package was found. It isn’t clear if someone dropped it off after this story ran, but the family has the bear back!. A woman is hoping for help from the public after a priceless...
police1.com
Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
Cunning ringtail evades capture, lives in retail store for weeks in Colorado
Officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have finally captured a clever ringtail that has been living in the shoe department of a Colorado Kohl's retail store for three weeks. Ringtails, or ringtail cats, are small nocturnal mammals that are related to raccoons. They are fairly rare to see, but...
KKTV
Several people out of their homes, but no one injured after fire in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are out of their homes after a fire sparked at a house in Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs. More than 10 fire agencies responded to the fire south of Highway 94 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters on scene told 11 News the fire began on the front porch of a home before spreading to the barn behind it. The residents were home when it sparked.
FOX21News.com
Possible police impersonator
Candi Hurd is looking at starting a Pueblo chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas …. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso. Avalanche fatality. Fire at abandoned building. Fire at abandoned...
KKTV
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
Man found dead in apartment, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
KKTV
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County January 5, 2023 Edition
Jeremy Todd Rowland, date of birth January 9, 1980 of Gunnison, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $1,600. Alexander Delvin Kenoyer, date of birth August 7, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
Comments / 0