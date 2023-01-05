ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police impersonator reportedly spotted in Colorado on Friday

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that there was a police impersonator along Highway 115 on Friday. The sheriff’s office shared the following description of the suspect following the incident:. “The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 RVs destroyed in fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two RVs are destroyed after a fire sparked in a lot at a business near Circle and I-25 Saturday night. Colorado Springs firefighters first got a call of a vehicle on fire around 10 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found two RV’s on fire, and took crews about 20 minutes to get it under control because the fence was locked.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Arrest made in Friday night homicide in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This past Friday night, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a 'suspicious death' in the 400 block of South Raynolds Ave. Investigators with the FCSO said they found a dead man with signs of trauma and that a person of interest was identified and taken into custody.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Several people out of their homes, but no one injured after fire in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are out of their homes after a fire sparked at a house in Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs. More than 10 fire agencies responded to the fire south of Highway 94 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters on scene told 11 News the fire began on the front porch of a home before spreading to the barn behind it. The residents were home when it sparked.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Possible police impersonator

Candi Hurd is looking at starting a Pueblo chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas …. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso. Avalanche fatality. Fire at abandoned building. Fire at abandoned...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in apartment, police investigate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County January 5, 2023 Edition

Jeremy Todd Rowland, date of birth January 9, 1980 of Gunnison, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $1,600. Alexander Delvin Kenoyer, date of birth August 7, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

