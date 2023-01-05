ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down the first-ever girls basketball Open Division rankings

By Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The AIA released its first-ever Open Division rankings for girls basketball on Thursday. From now until the end of the regular season next month, they will be continuously updated as results unfold.

Like in football, the format means that schools from every division will compete for the state’s ultimate championship. That’s about where the similarities end, though. In basketball, the top 32 teams will play for the Open title. Once those teams are whittled down to eight, the eliminated teams will drop down to their respective conference tournaments.

With that in mind, here are the first Open rankings, followed by The Republic's quick takes:

  1. Seton Catholic
  2. Canyon View
  3. Desert Vista
  4. Perry
  5. Hamilton
  6. Betty Fairfax
  7. Nogales
  8. Xavier Prep
  9. Mesa
  10. Raymond Kellis
  11. Pueblo
  12. Pinnacle
  13. Sahuaro
  14. Mountain Ridge
  15. Flagstaff
  16. Flowing Wells
  17. Mesquite
  18. Sandra Day O’Connor
  19. Dobson
  20. Notre Dame Prep
  21. Highland
  22. Sunrise Mountain
  23. Saguaro
  24. Catalina Foothills
  25. McClintock
  26. Millennium
  27. Westwood
  28. Williams Field
  29. Estrella Foothills
  30. Ironwood Ridge
  31. Corona del Sol
  32. Cibola

Here are three quick takeaways:

These will change

It’s still very early. To use No. 1 Seton Catholic as an example, the Sentinels have played seven games that count under AIA rules, while still having 11 regular season games left. Region play, which will provide a much clearer picture of the best teams in the state, only started this week. It wouldn’t be a surprise if a third of the teams in these rankings miss the Open Division cut come February.

Tournament games should count in the rankings

If these rankings look a little bit weird, it’s because they are. Seton Catholic is a good team, but coach Karen Self probably would tell you the Sentinels aren’t the best in the state right now. Desert Vista almost certainly is. Xavier Prep is much better than No. 8. And McClintock — which is all the way down at No. 25 — might be a top five team.

The explanation for those differences is simple: Tournament results are not included. Perry’s 4-0 week against national powerhouses at the Nike Tournament of Champions? Excluded. Sahuaro’s impressive showings in California last week? Excluded. Hamilton’s big win over Seton Catholic? Excluded.

While tournaments are inherently different from regular season games played on more rest, that makes little sense. Hamilton dominated Seton Catholic, 50-34. In the regular season, games between 6A and 4A teams like that rarely happen. So let the record reflect those tournament outcomes and produce a more fair ranking. Fortunately, the impact of those exclusions will decrease as we get into section play.

This format should be better than football's

Many of the drawbacks of football’s Open Division hold true for basketball as well. Most notably, it’s a bummer when inferior teams bring home hardware while superior teams fall just short in the Open and are left with nothing.

But one fun aspect of basketball’s format is that every team will want to make the Open. In football, the last few teams are often left wishing they could compete for a 6A or 5A championship. In basketball, a team like Nogales will have the chance to test itself against the best teams in the state but still compete for a 5A title if it’s not up to that lofty level.

