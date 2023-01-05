Read full article on original website
Shae Sileci
3d ago
Seriously, just now getting arrested huh...TWO Felony warrants huh...yea right, let's all witness the little 🤬 get a slap on the hand.
Reply
2
Related
KSLTV
Corner Canyon all clear after false bomb threat, police search for caller
DRAPER, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect after a false bomb threat was called in Monday morning. According to Lt. Dustin Willie with Draper Police Department, a call came in at 11:54 p.m. by a person claiming to have planted bombs outside the high school. The caller gave the location and details of the supposed bomb.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for fatally shooting an Ogden woman
OGDEN, Utah — A man is in police custody for shooting and killing an Ogden woman early Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Jail for one count of felony murder, according to the affidavit. According to police, Gorsch called 911 saying he “had...
ksl.com
2 men ordered to stand trial for killing man in his truck, throwing body on Bangerter Highway
SALT LAKE CITY — Third District Judge Patrick Corum ordered two men to stand trial for aggravated murder on Thursday, determining there was sufficient evidence they killed a man and left his body along Bangerter Highway. Mario Alberto Carreto-Morales, 24, and Raul Jaimes Cortez, 31, will stand trial for...
kjzz.com
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
KSLTV
Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other’s window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man, 19, charged with arson at his apartment building
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection with an apartment complex fire on Friday. The suspect is Rodney Lee Davis, 19, whose apartment burned, and whose mother also lived in the Bridgeside Landing complex. Davis could not...
Utah white supremacy gang member arrested for suspected drug dealing
Three men have been arrested for suspected drug use on Wednesday, Jan. 4, while police were serving an arrest warrant to a white supremacy gang member and convicted felon from West Payson.
ksl.com
13 juveniles accused of using skateboards to assault man at The Gateway in November
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested 13 juveniles accused of assaulting a man at The Gateway shopping center in November. Salt Lake City Police Department's robbery and violent crime squad identified and arrested 13 minors for investigation of riot and aggravated assault charges; five of the 13 minors are accused of felony levels of riot and aggravated assault.
Man faces murder charges in death of Ogden woman
A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Ogden in the area of Jefferson Avenue and 22nd Street
KSLTV
Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
ABC 4
UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths
An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
KUTV
Lockdown lifted after police confirm bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper Police on Monday confirmed a bomb threat was made against Corner Canyon High School. The school was briefly put on lockdown while authorities investigated. Initially, students were asked to stay inside their classrooms while police followed up on a message that "could be construed...
West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run
A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck
KSLTV
Police investigate fatal shooting of a woman in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ogden early Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., Ogden Police said they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting. On the scene, they found the young woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her...
13 minors charged after allegedly beating Gateway mall employee
Salt Lake City Police have identified and charged 13 minors for the assault of a man at The Gateway mall.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville PD seek suspect in high school burglary
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek help identifying the suspect in a vandalism and theft break-in at Taylorsville High School. “Officers are looking for an individual who broke into Taylorsville High School over the winter break,” reads the department’s Thursday post on social media.
2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes into building
Two people have been pronounced dead and one injured after a car sped through an intersection and crashed into a building in Ogden Sunday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
ABC 4
Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
kjzz.com
Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah
HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
‘Extremely icy conditions’: UHP troopers responding to large number of crashes
Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers are reportedly responding to a large number of crashes on Salt Lake County freeways due to "extremely icy conditions."
