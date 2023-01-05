ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Shae Sileci
3d ago

Seriously, just now getting arrested huh...TWO Felony warrants huh...yea right, let's all witness the little 🤬 get a slap on the hand.

KSLTV

Corner Canyon all clear after false bomb threat, police search for caller

DRAPER, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect after a false bomb threat was called in Monday morning. According to Lt. Dustin Willie with Draper Police Department, a call came in at 11:54 p.m. by a person claiming to have planted bombs outside the high school. The caller gave the location and details of the supposed bomb.
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: Suspect in custody for fatally shooting an Ogden woman

OGDEN, Utah — A man is in police custody for shooting and killing an Ogden woman early Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Jail for one count of felony murder, according to the affidavit. According to police, Gorsch called 911 saying he “had...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other’s window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville man, 19, charged with arson at his apartment building

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection with an apartment complex fire on Friday. The suspect is Rodney Lee Davis, 19, whose apartment burned, and whose mother also lived in the Bridgeside Landing complex. Davis could not...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

13 juveniles accused of using skateboards to assault man at The Gateway in November

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested 13 juveniles accused of assaulting a man at The Gateway shopping center in November. Salt Lake City Police Department's robbery and violent crime squad identified and arrested 13 minors for investigation of riot and aggravated assault charges; five of the 13 minors are accused of felony levels of riot and aggravated assault.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths

An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Police investigate fatal shooting of a woman in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ogden early Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., Ogden Police said they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting. On the scene, they found the young woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville PD seek suspect in high school burglary

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek help identifying the suspect in a vandalism and theft break-in at Taylorsville High School. “Officers are looking for an individual who broke into Taylorsville High School over the winter break,” reads the department’s Thursday post on social media.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah

HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
HYRUM, UT

