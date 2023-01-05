ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints, Pelicans announce donation of AEDs to local facilities after Damar Hamlin injury

By Jeff Nowak
As the NFL community continues to process the circumstances surrounding the injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, both New Orleans pro teams are taking it as an opportunity for outreach.

The Saints and Pelicans announced Thursday that they would be making a donation of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to 67 local recreation facilities around the New Orleans area. Of those, 40 are in Orleans Parish, with the others in Jefferson Parish.

“In light of the horrible events involving Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, we felt it was urgent that we reach out to our local recreational facilities to determine their needs,” said Gayle Benson, owner of both franchises, in a news release. “NFL games have the most advanced medical staff and equipment on hand, and we believe this needs to be replicated as best as possible on the youth sports level.”

Training sessions will also be run for all staff members to learn to operate the equipment in the case of an emergency.

The donation comes days after Hamlin collapsed on the field after a blow to the chest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals. He required CPR on the field, and the quick response of the emergency personnel on hand has been lauded in the aftermath. Hamlin was rushed to a nearby hospital and the game was called at that point.

His status has been the focus throughout the NFL and the larger sports landscape. A GoFundMe for a toy drive that he set up with a goal of $2,500 has since garnered more than $7 million as of Thursday afternoon. His status has been progressing in the days since the injury, with the latest reports indicating that he is now conscious and improving.

