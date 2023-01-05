ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Accused of Killing Rapper Takeoff Released On $1M Bond

By J. Bachelor
 5 days ago

Source: Getty / General

According to court records, Patrick Clark , the man accused in the November 2022 shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff , made bond on Wednesday (Jan 4).

Clark’s bond was $2 million initially, but Judge Josh Hill made the decision to lower the amount by half after Clark stated he could pay the $1 million and assured the judge that there are bond companies willing to take the risk. During a previous court appearance he surrendered his passport as prosecutors raised concerns over Clark being a potential flight risk.

Other conditions of his bond: Clark cannot leave his parent’s home and may not have any contact with Takeoff’s family.

According to authorities, the incident that claimed the life of Takeoff took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:40 a.m. on November 1st. More than two dozen people had gathered at a private party when a late-night dice game turned deadly.

