Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
America's Oldest Projectiles Found in IdahoPrateek DasguptaIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
DAYS Spoilers For the Week of December 19: Struggles and Big ReturnsSoap HubSalem, OR
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Related
nbc16.com
Cat adoption event in Eugene sets new record
EUGENE, Ore. — Kittens found in a warehouse living under a dumpster. It's an example of the original living conditions for many of the rescues that were up for adoption Sunday at Pet Time on West 11th in Eugene. The number of cats on the street have been on...
nbc16.com
Eugene Family YMCA announces start of year-long Diabetes Prevention Program
EUGENE, Ore. — On Monday, the Eugene Family YMCA announced the start of a year-long Diabetes Prevention Program class in January to make lasting change for those diagnosed with prediabetes, according to a release from the organization. The class is intended to help people diagnosed with prediabetes and is...
nbc16.com
Pet adoption event happens Sunday at Pet Time in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — You could take some furry friends home with you Sunday. An adoption event will be held Sunday at Pet Time on W. 11th Avenue in Eugene from noon to 4 p.m. They have cats ranging from kittens fourteen weeks old to thirteen-year-old teenage heartthrobs. All of...
nbc16.com
Ducks bounce back with important win over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — After a dismal offensive showing in Boulder, the Oregon men’s basketball team bounced back with a huge 70-60 victory against Utah on Saturday. On Thursday, the Ducks managed just 41 points against Colorado, the program’s fewest in a game since 2009. In...
nbc16.com
Eugene Community Garden Lottery opens for the new year
EUGENE, Ore. — Lottery entries for new gardeners in the Parks and Open Space Community Gardens program will be accepted until February 15, according to a press release from the City of Eugene. As the price of fresh fruits and vegetables continues to climb, the Community Gardens program provides...
nbc16.com
Coquille Tribe awards 'record amount' of $815,000 to community groups
NORTH BEND, Ore. — This year, the Coquille Indian Tribe set a record, distributing $815,000 in grants to multiple community organizations, according to a release from the Tribe. One hundred and twenty-one organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson and Lane counties were awarded the 2023 Coquille Tribal Community Fund...
nbc16.com
Beavers offense nowhere to be found in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — After a 62-42 loss to Colorado, the Oregon State men’s basketball team has now lost three games in a row. Boulder continues to be a house of horror for Pac-12 offenses. After holding Oregon to 41 points on Thursday, the Buffaloes allowed the Beavers to...
nbc16.com
Newport sea lion dock lost at sea after recent storms
NEWPORT, Ore. — Stormy weather on Oregon's coast tore Newport's popular sea lion dock from its pilings just over a week ago. All six sections broke free and drifted out to sea. Newport city officials say high winds and tides impacted the docks. Several fishermen launched their boats in...
nbc16.com
Lane women crush Chemeketa to improve to 15-0; men suffer loss
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women’s basketball team continued its undefeated streak, crushing Chemeketa Saturday 72-39. The Titans improved to 15-0 overall, 2-0 in conference play. The Lane men suffered an 83-76 loss to Chemeketa Saturday. The Titans fell to 0-2 in conference play, 5-9 overall.
nbc16.com
Public comment period extended for proposed Willamette Valley System 30-year plan
EUGENE, Ore. — The US Army Corps of Engineers is holding a series of meetings to discuss a system of 13 dams and reservoirs across the Willamette River Basin. The Corps is drafting an environmental impact statement for the proposed plans. Those include the management of trillions of gallons...
nbc16.com
83-year-old Mapleton man with dementia missing after wandering away from residence
MAPLETON, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. "Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late last night," LCSO said.
nbc16.com
Girls Basketball: Marshfield, Junction City, Cottage Grove highlights
EUGENE, Ore. — High school basketball teams from around the state were in action Saturday, including the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover. Marshfield faced Henley at Marist High School and came away with a 41-37 victory. In Junction City, the Tigers squared off against Phoenix in a close game. In the end,...
nbc16.com
Oregon Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis re-elected to Speaker of the House
The Oregon House of Representatives re-elected Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) to serve as speaker of the house on Monday, which marks the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. Speaker Rayfield was first elected to the position in February of 2022, replacing former Rep. Tina Kotek, who resigned to focus...
nbc16.com
Mental health, homelessness, & criminal justice the focus of State of Lane County Address
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, the Lane County Board of Commissioners held its annual State of the County address. With a focus on mental health, homelessness, criminal justice, and the intersection of the three, the State of the County reflected on the efforts undertaken last year - namely, the opening of homeless shelters and the steps the County Jail has taken to address mental health in its facilities.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call; suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. — At 10:40 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7), Eugene Police responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Allane Avenue. Eugene Springfield Fire EMS also responded and transported one man to a local hospital for treatment. Dustin William Harris, 31, was located and...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at W. 7th Ave and Van Buren
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a 17-year-old male is the victim in a pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night at W. 7th Avenue and Van Buren. "His identity is being withheld to provide family time to notify their circle of relatives and friends," says EPD. Police are asking for the...
nbc16.com
Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash
EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Main Street reopens after vehicle-pedestrian accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE:. According to the Springfield Police Facebook page the scene has been cleared and all lanes are back open. Friday evening Springfield Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers responded to the scene at 7:19 p.m., at the intersection of 42nd Street...
Comments / 0