Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London & Jonah Hill Star In Hilariously Awkward ’You People’ Trailer

By Alex Ford
 4 days ago

Are you ready for You People ?

Source: Netflix

We’re only a few weeks away from Netflix’s upcoming comedy You People where Jonah Hill attempts to win over potential parents-in-law Eddie Murphy and Nia Long who aren’t crazy about him dating their daughter played by Lauren London .

Source: Netflix

Directed by Kenya Barris , the buzzy comedy delves into modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences through Barris’ very distinct lens.

Source: Netflix

Peep the official trailer below:

You People also stars David Duchovny , Sam Jay , Elliott Gould , Travis Bennett , Molly Gordon , Rhea Perlman , Deon Cole , Andrea Savage , Mike Epps , Emily Arlook , La La Anthony , Bryan Greenberg , and Julia Louis-Dreyfus .

Source: Netflix

“My favorite location was Simply Wholesome,” said Lauren London about filming at her fave childhood hotspots .

“Growing up in LA, I used to walk to Simply Wholesome and grab a patty or a smoothie. Being inside a Black establishment that promotes wellness and health in the heart of our community, and that business being highlighted and shown in a big-budget film, that was very special.”

As for her character Amira who’s boo’d up with Jonah Hill, well, “[she’s a] laid-back LA girl. Very chill, goes with the flow, very stylish, very easygoing. Someone I would want to be friends with,” added London.

Aside from Lauren, we get a glimpse of La La Anthony and Yung Miami who recently hosted a special screening at the Faena Hotel during Art Basel in Miami.

Source: Getty For Netflix

Notable Attendees included Terrence J , 19 Keys , artist King Saladeen , and Coach K at the exclusive event (in partnership with REVOLT) that included a private reception sponsored by Cîroc and DeLeón .

You People streams exclusively on Netflix Jan. 27, 2023.

Comments / 16

Aiesha Griffin
3d ago

Anyone who has ever stepped out of their comfort zone of their culture can see from the trailer that this is going to show the reality of it and with that cast bringing humor to it. I'm excited to see this.

Reply
7
