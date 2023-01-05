Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London & Jonah Hill Star In Hilariously Awkward ’You People’ Trailer

Are you ready for You People ?

We’re only a few weeks away from Netflix’s upcoming comedy You People where Jonah Hill attempts to win over potential parents-in-law Eddie Murphy and Nia Long who aren’t crazy about him dating their daughter played by Lauren London .

Directed by Kenya Barris , the buzzy comedy delves into modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences through Barris’ very distinct lens.

Peep the official trailer below:

You People also stars David Duchovny , Sam Jay , Elliott Gould , Travis Bennett , Molly Gordon , Rhea Perlman , Deon Cole , Andrea Savage , Mike Epps , Emily Arlook , La La Anthony , Bryan Greenberg , and Julia Louis-Dreyfus .

“My favorite location was Simply Wholesome,” said Lauren London about filming at her fave childhood hotspots . “Growing up in LA, I used to walk to Simply Wholesome and grab a patty or a smoothie. Being inside a Black establishment that promotes wellness and health in the heart of our community, and that business being highlighted and shown in a big-budget film, that was very special.” As for her character Amira who’s boo’d up with Jonah Hill, well, “[she’s a] laid-back LA girl. Very chill, goes with the flow, very stylish, very easygoing. Someone I would want to be friends with,” added London.

Aside from Lauren, we get a glimpse of La La Anthony and Yung Miami who recently hosted a special screening at the Faena Hotel during Art Basel in Miami.

Notable Attendees included Terrence J , 19 Keys , artist King Saladeen , and Coach K at the exclusive event (in partnership with REVOLT) that included a private reception sponsored by Cîroc and DeLeón .

You People streams exclusively on Netflix Jan. 27, 2023.