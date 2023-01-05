Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound
Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Minor coastal flooding, gusty winds expected tomorrow
SEATTLE - Scattered showers will return tomorrow morning as another weak system tracks across our area. Here is a look at what we can expect tomorrow morning:. The Skokomish River is currently under a *Flood Warning* until tomorrow morning. Be on the lookout for a return flood warning by the end of next week. That's when we can expect another round of heavy rain in the area!
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
Wind Advisory expires for east Puget Sound lowlands
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington expired Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS warned of wind gusts of up to 55 mph,...
High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages
High winds caused power outages in parts of western Washington Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with more than 18,000 homes without power. As of 7:15 a.m. Puget Sound Energy is reporting 17,488 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports 235 customers without power, mostly near Snohomish and Sultan. Seattle City...
whatcom-news.com
Offshore “cyclone” expected to impact areas south of Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A cyclone has been rapidly developing offshore in the eastern Pacific Ocean resulting in rare satellite and radar images. Forecasters in the National Weather Service Seattle office said this morning, January 4th, “A strong low-pressure system is visible well offshore in the Pacific early this morning with rain sliding northward across Oregon.” Light showers are expected to move northward across western Washington as the system breaks up after reaching land.
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
salish-current.org
Bulkheads: protecting property at what cost to the environment?
Bulkheadsclimate changefloodingsalmon habitatSan Juan Countysea-level riseSkagitWhatcom. Seasonal high tides brought flooding to low-lying shoreline areas in late December and put local counties under a coastal flooding advisory, with Salish Sea waters rising over roadways and flowing into homes Whatcom County’s Sandy Point on Dec. 27. Storm surges, “king” tides,...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Structure fire off Samish Way draws large response from firefighters
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 5000 block of Samish Way on Sunday, January 8th, about 8:25pm. Initial radio reports from the scene were that it was fully involved when firefighters arrived. According to the PulsePoint EMS dispatch log...
whatcom-news.com
Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
I-5 wreck creates 3-mile backup in Bellingham Friday night
Medical aid, fire assistance, and the Washington State Patrol have arrived on the scene.
Body located near Skagit River in Mount Vernon identified
A woman whose body was found near the Skagit River on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. Erika A. Bowen, 47, was a long-time resident of Skagit County. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:37 a.m. police responded to the report...
ifiberone.com
‘We blew it’: Stevens and Snoqualmie ski resorts issue apologies after chaotic weekend caused by overcrowding
Apparently, it was a dramatic weekend for some staff and patrons two of the largest ski areas in Washington state. Both The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass Ski Resort profusely apologized on social media this week after severe overcrowding caused immense frustration among those wanting to spend a portion of their weekend on the slopes.
KIMA TV
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
2 seriously injured after small plane crashes into storage facility in Washington
KENT, Wash. — Two people are seriously injured after a small plane crashed into a storage unit Saturday in Washington. Puget Sound Fire shared a photo on Twitter of the incident and said that two patients have life-threatening injuries from the crash. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday....
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
KING-5
Bald eagle survives collision, concerns continue
The bird was wounded in Skagit County. Wildlife workers are hoping for a full recovery.
