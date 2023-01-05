Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
WOWK
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...
WOWK
Bengals’ Joe Mixon Trolls NFL With Coin Flip TD Celebration
The Cincinnati running back took the advice of Chad Johnson and made his feelings on the rule changes crystal clear. View the original article to see embedded media. Much has been made about the possible coin toss between the Bengals and the Ravens after the NFL’s owners passed a resolution in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency that could see Cincinnati’s and Baltimore’s chances of hosting a home playoff game reduced to a 50–50 split.
WOWK
Michael Strahan Blasts Skip Bayless Without Even Naming Him
The former Super Bowl champion took his Fox Sports colleague to task after the latter’s insensitive tweet following the Damar Hamlin incident. Amid the outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin following the Bills safety’s scary collapse in last Monday’s game against the Bengals, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless garnered widespread scrutiny after posting a tone-deaf tweet in the immediate aftermath of Hamlin’s medical scare. On Sunday, it appears at least one of his Fox colleagues is still upset about Bayless’s words.
WOWK
Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers will have the entire postseason to ponder his future. The four-time MVP and the Green Bay Packers won’t be participating in the playoffs. Rodgers was intercepted by Kerby Joseph on what might have been the final pass of the future Hall...
WOWK
Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement. Yeah, Hurts is back — and now, so are the Eagles as a Super Bowl threat. Hurts returned from...
WOWK
Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo to continue recovery one week after cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. Monday, UC Health’s Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts spoke at a media briefing to deliver the good news. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
WOWK
Big 12 Commissioner ‘Open’ to Texas, Oklahoma Leaving for SEC Early
The Longhorns and Sooners are currently scheduled to join the league on July 1, 2025. In a football sense, Texas and Oklahoma are currently halfway through the four-year period between their acceptance and accession to the SEC. That timeline, however, could still potentially be moved up. Big 12 commissioner Brett...
WOWK
End of an Era as DirecTV, Andrew Siciliano Sign Off for Final Time
1. NFL Sunday Ticket has been with DirecTV since 1994. Andrew Siciliano has hosted DirecTV’s presentation of the Red Zone channel since 2009. Both runs are over now. Google/YouTube will have full rights to NFL Sunday Ticket beginning next season, and a decision has been made to only continue with one version of Red Zone. NFL Network’s Scott Hanson hosts the Red Zone channel that goes to cable providers, and that’s the version that will be available on Google/YouTube.
WOWK
TCU Offensive Star Reportedly ’50-50’ for CFP National Championship
The Horned Frogs’ running back is reportedly on the fence about playing in Monday’s big game. TCU running back Kendre Miller hopes that he will be able to play in the Horned Frogs’ clash against Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.
WOWK
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
WOWK
Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury, per Report
The former Texas Tech coach went 28–37-1 in four seasons with Arizona. View the original article to see embedded media. After a 38–13 loss on Sunday to the 49ers that ended the Cardinals’ season with a 4–13 record, Arizona has fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons on the job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
WOWK
Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Announces Retirement
The 73-year-old won two Super Bowl titles, one with the Patriots and one with the Ravens. After 50 years working as a football coach, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement Monday. During that span, 12 past and present defensive coordinators worked under Pees in the NFL, plus eight...
WOWK
Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury
MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets’ game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets’ forward on a drive late in the third quarter.
WOWK
Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says
Arizona fired Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after a 4–13 season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health.
Comments / 0