Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
CBS42.com
Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. “We all won,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an...
CBS42.com
Robert Griffin III Honors Damar Hamlin During Saturday’s NFL Broadcast
The ESPN analyst sported the safety’s jersey live on the air. View the original article to see embedded media. Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin continues to make improvements in his recovery from his on-field medical emergency on Monday Night Football. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of...
CBS42.com
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital, Returning to Buffalo
The safety went into cardiac arrest a week ago, but has made progress since. The University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced on Monday that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released and is traveling back home to Buffalo. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football against the Bengals...
CBS42.com
Browns Fire Franchise Legend, Radio Voice Bernie Kosar
The retired quarterback announced the news just an hour before the team’s regular-season finale. View the original article to see embedded media. On the same day as the Browns’ regular-season finale, radio voice and former quarterback Bernie Kosar announced he has been fired by the team. “I was...
CBS42.com
Browns Say They Fired Bernie Kosar Over Gambling Incident
He was fired for placing a bet on a Cleveland game, which is a violation of the NFL’s gambling policy. View the original article to see embedded media. After wrapping up their regular season with a 28–14 loss to the Steelers, the Browns released a statement explaining the decision to fire radio voice and former quarterback Bernie Kosar for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.
CBS42.com
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Rams DC Raheem Morris
Morris joins Dan Quinn and Jim Harbaugh among reported candidates for the vacant head coaching role. In addition to requesting permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Broncos also are seeking permission to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their vacant head coaching position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Panthers interviewing their first QB for head coach role
The Carolina Panthers are interviewing several candidates for their head coaching vacancy in the coming days, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. One name, in particular, stands out: Frank Reich. NFL fans know Reich best as the former Indianapolis Colts head coach who was fired earlier this season. But many Panthers fans remember Reich Read more... The post Panthers interviewing their first QB for head coach role appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS42.com
Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury, per Report
The former Texas Tech coach went 28–37-1 in four seasons with Arizona. View the original article to see embedded media. After a 38–13 loss on Sunday to the 49ers that ended the Cardinals’ season with a 4–13 record, Arizona has fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons on the job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
CBS42.com
Suni Lee Records Her First Perfect Score of the Season for Auburn
The Olympian started off her final collegiate season with a bang. The 2023 season marks the end of Suni Lee’s college gymnastics career, and if Saturday’s opening meet was any indication, fans will be treated to one of the best individual gymnastics campaigns ever. Lee scored a perfect...
