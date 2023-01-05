(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's stance on a controversial carbon pipeline project takes another turn Tuesday night. Officials with Green Plains and Summit Carbon Solutions are listed on the agenda of the Shenandoah City Council's 6 p.m. meeting at Shenandoah City Council. After hearing from both companies, the council is expected to discuss whether to rescind Mayor Roger McQueen's veto of a resolution approved at the last council meeting objecting to Summit's proposed Midwest Express Pipeline. Approved by a 4-to-1 vote at the December 20th meeting, the resolution also opposed the use of eminent domain to acquire property for the project. Council members took action after hearing from the project's opponents. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman also voiced concerns over the proposed pipeline, saying the city has concerns about the potential impact on the city's water system.

