Glenwood, IA

kmaland.com

Mryna Sorensen, 81, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa

Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Family receiving friends. Visitation End:7:00 P.M. Memorials:Iowa Right To Life (https://iowartl.org) Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral...
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood man booked for OWI

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 41-year-old Jose Ibarra Carrillo was arrested Sunday for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Carrillo was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
Mike Wright

Mike Wright

Service: VisitationName: Mike Wright Pronunciation: Age: 46 From: Malvern, IA Previous: Day …
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County wreck injures 2

(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
James Alan Birch Obituary

James Alan Birch Obituary

Funeral services for 75 year old James Alan Birch, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Monday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday, January 8 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home...
HARLAN, IA
Glenwood Police Report

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 35-year-old Jessie Harman, of Glenwood, on Friday for Child Endangerment. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety. Jose Ibarra Carrillo, 41, of Glenwood, was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd Offense. Carrillo posted the $2,000 cash or surety bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Patricia Conrad, 86, Glenwood, IA

Location: Grace United Methodist Church - Glenwood. Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Shen council revisits pipeline issue Tuesday

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's stance on a controversial carbon pipeline project takes another turn Tuesday night. Officials with Green Plains and Summit Carbon Solutions are listed on the agenda of the Shenandoah City Council's 6 p.m. meeting at Shenandoah City Council. After hearing from both companies, the council is expected to discuss whether to rescind Mayor Roger McQueen's veto of a resolution approved at the last council meeting objecting to Summit's proposed Midwest Express Pipeline. Approved by a 4-to-1 vote at the December 20th meeting, the resolution also opposed the use of eminent domain to acquire property for the project. Council members took action after hearing from the project's opponents. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman also voiced concerns over the proposed pipeline, saying the city has concerns about the potential impact on the city's water system.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Wendell C. Rolf, 81, Westboro, Missouri

Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
WESTBORO, MO
kmaland.com

Glenwood suspect booked for child endangerment

(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges following their arrest in Glenwood Friday. The Glenwood Police Department says 35-year-old Jessie Harman was arrested for child endangerment. Harman was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
knopnews2.com

19-year-old Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment building at south 4th Street and Willow Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Someone reported hearing gunshots inside the building. Officers found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., dead...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa DNR set to hold winter trout stocking

(KMAland) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are preparing to release trout in several locations throughout the state this winter. That's according to Northeast Iowa's Regional Fisheries Supervisor Mike Steuck, who tells KMA News five locations will receive trout over the next two weeks, including Big Lake in Council Bluffs at 2:30 p.m. on January 20th. Steuck says they will perform the release by drilling a hole through the ice at locations that would not support them during warmer months.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE

