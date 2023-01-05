ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Wrong-way crashes are on the rise in Connecticut. What's being done to prevent them?

Connecticut State Police continue to investigate the death of state Rep. Quentin Williams. He was killed last week in a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell. The Accountabilty Project found that wrong-way crashes are on the rise across the state. In 2022, 23 people were killed in Connecticut in wrong-way crashes. That’s the highest number the state has seen in the last five years.
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
The women now leading Massachusetts, after historic election, get down to work

The history-making women leading Massachusetts forward are getting down to work. Last week, Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll were sworn in and the process made history as the first Massachusetts all woman executive office team in state history. In that inaugural speech, Healey laid out ambitious plans for transportation, housing, climate change and securing federal infrastructure money. Reporter Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says it was not just business as usual for a Massachusetts governor's inaugural speech.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Emily Guerin

While the QAnon conspiracy theory is strongly associated with the political far-right, it also has followers in the worlds of yoga and wellness. Largest Earthquake To Hit The State In 2 Decades Rattles Southern California. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It...
Back home, frustration, support for Texas Republicans who blocked House speaker vote

As we just heard, it took 15 rounds of voting, but Kevin McCarthy finally got the votes to become speaker of the House, with most of the 20 Republican holdouts pledging their support, including three representatives from Texas. Each represents a different part of the state, and they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon, when they reached a deal with Republican leadership. Sergio Martinez-Beltran of The Texas Newsroom reports on how it's played out in their districts.
