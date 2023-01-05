Read full article on original website
Wrong-way crashes are on the rise in Connecticut. What's being done to prevent them?
Connecticut State Police continue to investigate the death of state Rep. Quentin Williams. He was killed last week in a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell. The Accountabilty Project found that wrong-way crashes are on the rise across the state. In 2022, 23 people were killed in Connecticut in wrong-way crashes. That’s the highest number the state has seen in the last five years.
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
The women now leading Massachusetts, after historic election, get down to work
The history-making women leading Massachusetts forward are getting down to work. Last week, Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll were sworn in and the process made history as the first Massachusetts all woman executive office team in state history. In that inaugural speech, Healey laid out ambitious plans for transportation, housing, climate change and securing federal infrastructure money. Reporter Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says it was not just business as usual for a Massachusetts governor's inaugural speech.
Why lawmakers in Idaho want to ban public drag shows
While Democrats held off huge Republican gains in the midterm elections, some states swung further to the right. Idaho is set to consider a bill banning public drag shows.
California moves ahead with plans for floating wind turbines miles off its coastline
A first-of-its-kind offshore wind lease auction along California's coast generated $750 million in combined sales. Analysts say that's a strong and positive market signal for American offshore wind.
Emily Guerin
While the QAnon conspiracy theory is strongly associated with the political far-right, it also has followers in the worlds of yoga and wellness. Largest Earthquake To Hit The State In 2 Decades Rattles Southern California. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It...
Arizona's new governor Katie Hobbs reflects on her campaign, inauguration and vision
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KATIE HOBBS: I'm an optimist. That's Arizona's Governor Katie Hobbs speaking at her inauguration on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HOBBS: I believe that now is the perfect time to move past division and partisanship and return to a path of cooperation and progress. SIMON: But...
Back home, some say Texas holdouts in House speaker vote harm Republican Party
Three representatives from Texas voted against Kevin McCarthy to be speaker of the House. All represent different parts of the state but they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon.
Back home, frustration, support for Texas Republicans who blocked House speaker vote
As we just heard, it took 15 rounds of voting, but Kevin McCarthy finally got the votes to become speaker of the House, with most of the 20 Republican holdouts pledging their support, including three representatives from Texas. Each represents a different part of the state, and they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon, when they reached a deal with Republican leadership. Sergio Martinez-Beltran of The Texas Newsroom reports on how it's played out in their districts.
McCarthy finally wins 15th vote for House speaker, but not without concessions
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives. (APPLAUSE) SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. But it took 15 rounds of voting over five days. There is finally, however,...
