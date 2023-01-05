Read full article on original website
Wendell C. Rolf, 81, Westboro, Missouri
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Mryna Sorensen, 81, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Family receiving friends. Visitation End:7:00 P.M. Memorials:Iowa Right To Life (https://iowartl.org) Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral...
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
Anita "Sue" Miller, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Sue peacefully passed away on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, surrounded by family at her son's house in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Mike Wright
Service: VisitationName: Mike Wright Pronunciation: Age: 46 From: Malvern, IA Previous: Day …
Glenwood man booked for OWI
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 41-year-old Jose Ibarra Carrillo was arrested Sunday for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Carrillo was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 bond.
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 20): Lynnae Green & Tyler New
(KMAland) -- After impressive weeks on the hardwood, Shenandoah's Lynnae Green and Worth County's Tyler New are the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week for 2023. Green averaged a double-double for Shenandoah in the Fillies' 1-1 week with 23.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game. The...
Glenwood suspect booked for child endangerment
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges following their arrest in Glenwood Friday. The Glenwood Police Department says 35-year-old Jessie Harman was arrested for child endangerment. Harman was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
KMAland Bowling (1/7): Lenox nabs sweep over POI teams
(KMAland) -- Lenox picked up a sweep against a pair of Pride of Iowa Conference teams in KMAland bowling on Saturday. GIRLS: Lenox 1797 Southeast Warren 1629 Nodaway Valley N/A. Lenox scores: Piper Brokaw 330, Sarah Notz 284, Ava Kennan 204, Addison Key 202, Harper Bashor 190, Riley Brokaw 171.
SHS gets Winter X Games spirit
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School is stressing school spirit this week in the dead of winter. Students and staff are involved in a long list of activities during the high school's Winter X Games celebration. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen says Winter X Games is the school's winter version of Homecoming.
Leash law changes back on Clarinda council's agenda
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's City Council starts 2023 with a holdover issue from last year. Meeting for the first time in the new year Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Lied Public Library, the council holds the second reading of an amendment to the city's animal protection control ordinance requiring leashes on animals not on private property. Speaking at the council's last regular meeting last month, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says the amendment clarifies language and would require animals to be on a leash when not on the owner’s premises.
No immediate rulings from Page County wind lawsuit hearing
(Des Moines) -- No official rulings have been made in a lawsuit against Page County regarding wind energy following a hearing Friday afternoon. Court records indicate Judge Robert W. Pratt, who presides over the case, chose to reserve a ruling on four motions discussed during the hearing. Those motions included a motion from the county and Invenergy to dismiss the case, a motion to remand the case back to state court from the plaintiffs, and a motion from Jacob Holmes, who has sought his own legal counsel, to join the plaintiff's motion to remand. However, Lawyer Shawn Shearer, who serves as co-counsel for the plaintiffs, tells KMA News they hope to quickly revert the case back to why they filed a 116-page petition. This includes what they say was a lack of public input and effort to review and revise a wind energy ordinance put in place by a 3-0 vote back in October 2019.
2 arrested in separate incidents in Montgomery County Saturday morning
(Red Oak) -- Two arrests were reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott was arrested in Elliott on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Potter was held on $2,000 bond. Additionally, 54-year-old...
