(Des Moines) -- No official rulings have been made in a lawsuit against Page County regarding wind energy following a hearing Friday afternoon. Court records indicate Judge Robert W. Pratt, who presides over the case, chose to reserve a ruling on four motions discussed during the hearing. Those motions included a motion from the county and Invenergy to dismiss the case, a motion to remand the case back to state court from the plaintiffs, and a motion from Jacob Holmes, who has sought his own legal counsel, to join the plaintiff's motion to remand. However, Lawyer Shawn Shearer, who serves as co-counsel for the plaintiffs, tells KMA News they hope to quickly revert the case back to why they filed a 116-page petition. This includes what they say was a lack of public input and effort to review and revise a wind energy ordinance put in place by a 3-0 vote back in October 2019.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO