1011now.com
Mild January temperatures continue Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A west/southwesterly wind and a little bit of sunshine will go a long way to keep temperatures soaring above average for the next several days. Dry conditions are expected until a low-pressure system sinks to our south Wednesday and brings the chance for precipitation to southern areas.
iheart.com
Forecasters Predicting Above Normal Temps In Omaha Over Next Couple Weeks
(Omaha, NE) -- Forecasters are predicting above normal temperatures in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa over the next couple weeks. The National Weather Service gives the Omaha area a 50%-60% percent chance to see above normal temperatures in the next 6-10 days. Then over the next 8-14 days Omaha has a 60%-70% percent chance to see above normal temperatures.
“Most Haunted Road In Nebraska”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Nebraska is no exception. From abandoned highways to creepy old bridges, the Cornhusker State is home to some truly spooky places. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Nebraska:
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weather Outlook 2023
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 3 no change as we are still in extreme drought. There is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 10 to 14) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 12 to 18) indicates a continued 70 to 80% of above normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. While the warmer temperature continues to hold, at least precipitation patterns are slightly more favorable.
norfolkneradio.com
Staggering distracted driving statistics released by NDOT
LINCOLN - Updated distracted driving statistics are being released thanks to new digital technology used to measure the number of distracted drivers in Nebraska. Bill Kovarik, Highway Safety Administrator with the Nebraska Department of Transportation says with fatalities in Nebraska at a 15-year high, all drivers need to do everything possible to avoid crashes.
Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska DOT
LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
News Channel Nebraska
kiowacountypress.net
Small changes by Nebraska drivers can make roads safer in 2023
(Nebraska News Connection) Traffic fatalities nationwide hit a 20-year high in 2022 - and they were up in Nebraska as well. Preliminary figures show fatal crashes up 15 percent statewide last year, with fatal crashes involving pedestrians up 60 percent. The state says seven in ten traffic fatalities last year involved people who weren't wearing seatbelts.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
NCN Monday morning brief
Stay up to date with all the latest news from all over Nebraska!
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
This Nebraska County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
KETV.com
'Willing to give back': Nebraskans remember two Hollywood entertainers
OMAHA, Neb. — You may not recognize their faces, but Lew Hunter and Mike Hill's names have reached the heights of Hollywood. Nebraska Broadcast Hall-of-Famer Lew Hunter was a writer, producer, executive — and one of the premier screenwriters in the industry. Mike Hill was a film editor who won an Oscar for film editing with "Apollo 13."
klkntv.com
Gov. Jim Pillen announces first woman Department of Transportation head
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Vicki Kramer will be the first woman to lead the Nebraska Department of Transportaion. Kramer comes with a multitude of experience that includes working at the Nebraska DOT as a communications director, public policy director and strategic adviser to the DOT director. In a press...
KETV.com
Meet Day, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Day is a people pleaser. She will “sit” and “stay” for you, sweeping the floor with her tail. She adores squeaky toys and carries...
Kearney Hub
Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball
OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
