Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
McCarthy finally wins 15th vote for House speaker, but not without concessions
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives. (APPLAUSE) SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. But it took 15 rounds of voting over five days. There is finally, however,...
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. McCarthy was elected House speaker. At what cost?
After a chaotic week and 15 rounds of voting, California Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the house just after midnight today. In the end, six of his remaining far-right detractors voted present to allow him to win with 216 votes. McCarthy then addressed the House - and the drama of it all.
Day 4 of the House trying to to elect a speaker: The dynamic has shifted
For the fourth day in a row, the House of Representatives has tried to elect a speaker. California Republican Kevin McCarthy did pick up support today from a big chunk of the 20 Republicans who had been voting against him for the last three days. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) TYLEASE...
Week in politics: What Kevin McCarthy's election means for the next two years
This past week in the House of Representatives went a little like this. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the State of California is duly elected speaker...
After Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker, Congress looks ahead
After a tumultuous week, members of the U.S. House are finally sworn in and set to begin their work for a new Congress. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after the historic stalemate and public fights among members of his own conference, he is betting his Republican majority is ready to get on the same page.
The House speaker battle has roots in the Tea Party movement
It took five days and 15 rounds of voting, but we finally have a speaker of the House,. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives.
Back home, some say Texas holdouts in House speaker vote harm Republican Party
Three representatives from Texas voted against Kevin McCarthy to be speaker of the House. All represent different parts of the state but they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Politics chat: What a fragmented Republican party means for Biden's agenda
If you stayed up late on Friday night, you might have seen House Republicans shout and wrangle until they got the votes needed to get California's Kevin McCarthy the speaker's gavel. But what remains is a House with a narrow and clearly unaligned Republican majority, which is likely to make governing tricky, to say the least. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Welcome to the show, Tam.
The U.S. is sending Ukraine its largest aid package yet
The Biden administration is sending its largest single military aid package yet to Ukraine, and it includes some new hardware. NPR's Greg Myre recently returned from a six-week reporting trip to Ukraine and joins us now. Greg, thanks so much for being with us. GREG MYRE, BYLINE: My pleasure, Scott.
On Christmas, Ukraine's Orthodox Christians try to find solace
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his forces a cease fire order in Ukraine in observance of the Orthodox Christmas holiday, which is celebrated today. NPR's Tim Mak is in Dnipro, Ukraine, as residents look for solace beyond the promised pause in the war. TIM MAK, BYLINE: On Christmas Eve, Tamila...
Rep. Ro Khanna's case for making the U.S. a leader in manufacturing again
Rebuilding the American middle class is something politicians in Washington, both Democrat and Republican, have been promising on the campaign trail over the last few election cycles. And while they don't always agree on specifics, the general idea is that the U.S. should do more to restore its status as a manufacturing powerhouse, like bringing back jobs from overseas. But what would that actually look like?
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting in non-English language). LIMBONG: Over the past few hours, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress building, presidential offices and Supreme Court. Thousands of Bolsonaro's backers swept into the buildings in Brasilia, almost unchallenged by security. The images are reminiscent of the January 6 insurrection here in Washington just over two years ago. The massive breach came a week after the inauguration of the new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in last year's bitterly fought election, an election that the far-right Bolsonaro and his supporters still refuse to accept he's lost. Joining us with the latest is NPR's South America correspondent Carrie Kahn. Hey, Carrie.
