ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie on Al Roker’s Anticipated ‘Today’ Return (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpNkM_0k4yp79z00

On Wednesday, “Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as they celebrated working together for five years!

“Extra” spoke with Hoda and Savannah about opening the market, the return of Al Roker, Barbara Walters’ legacy, and Prince Harry’s tell-all!

While it was “iconic” for Savannah to take part in the event, Hoda noted, “This is the first time I think I’ve set foot in here, much less been able to ring the bell.”

Later this week, Hoda and Savannah will welcome back Al Roker back to “Today” after his recent hospitalization.

Savannah stressed, “The show doesn’t work with Al. He is the heartbeat, he’s the electricity, he’s the sunshine, he’s the joy. We love him so dearly.”

Hoda added, “He’s the glue, he’s the soul, he’s all of it. He walks in dancing and singing… He belongs with us and the crowd misses him… They’ve been waiting with signs and love and we can’t wait to welcome him home.”

Hoda and Savannah also remembered the late Barbara Walters, who passed away at 93 last week.

Savannah commented, “When she started, she was a ‘Today’ girl… She’s the one who busted down the door… There was no one for her to follow. We get to follow in her footsteps.”

She added, “I was thinking about her today, we ring the bell, I was hoping somewhere Barbara’s hearing it because the bell is ringing for her and what she did for us.”

Hoda praised Barbara for her perseverance, saying, “People tried to pull her back and say ‘No, you’re not good enough’ and she kept on pushing through.”

Hoda and Savannah have been working together side by side for five years!

Kotb said, I enjoy our time on the show but I think there’s something about sharing life and I feel like that’s what matters… After five years… you can sit next to a lot of people in your life but there’s a difference between when you get to actually share what your life is really about.”

Guthrie chimed in, saying, “We carry each other, we hold each other… There’s live ups and downs and we’re there for each other on the air and behind the scenes. It’s just been wonderful.”

Hoda shared her two cents on Prince Harry, who has been making headlines for his book “Spare.”

She pointed out, “All you can hope for is that brothers reconcile, father and sons reconcile… We don’t know the whole story, but I think it’s going to be kind of in their hands.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

‘Can’t Stand Each Other’: ‘Today’ Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Teaming Up Against Hoda Kotb: Sources

Today show stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are allegedly conspiring to oust co-star Hoda Kotb — and may have already lined up her replacement, RadarOnline.com has learned. In August, Hoda took off for vacation the same day Savannah returned from a trip that got tongues wagging that their ongoing feud hit critical mass.Viewers even took to social media to complain. “Why are these network executives allowing this Silly feud between Savannah and Hoda and letting them work alternate days because they can’t get along,” asked one outraged viewer. Sources reveal Hoda and Savannah have been fighting ever since...
WASHINGTON STATE
OK! Magazine

Savannah Guthrie Heartbreakingly Admits She 'Holds On To Christmas Even Harder Now' Since Losing Her Dad At Age 16

Savannah Guthrie is feeling extra grateful for her family this time of year. The Today show anchor candidly opened up about what Christmas means to her after losing her dad, Charles, when she was only a teenager during the TODAY All Day streaming special, Holidays in my House."The fact that I lost my dad when I was 16 makes Christmas even more special to us," the 50-year-old explained, adding that the family-filled holiday also marked her late dad's birthday. "I think we hold on to Christmas even harder now, because it's a tie to him and a tie to...
RadarOnline

NBC Scrambles To Find Fill-In 'Today' Show Hosts As Feuding Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Leave Fans Hanging With Days-Long Absences

The Today show is in turmoil behind the scenes as producers scramble to find fill-in hosts for fake friends Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in the wake of their days-long absences, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were left baffled when neither Savannah nor Hoda appeared on their screen, instead seeing Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones in their place earlier this week. On Thursday, Craig and Sheinelle were joined by Today Weekend host Peter Alexander.Peter, who also serves as NBC's co-chief White House Correspondent, mysteriously showed his face for only 30 minutes before leaving the fill-in leads at the anchor chairs.Craig and...
Complex

ABC News Boss Says T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s ‘GMA3’ Return Dependent on Internal Probe

ABC News president Kim Goodwin said that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will remain off the air until an internal review is completed, per CNN. The GMA3 co-hosts were taken off the show last week following the revelation of their relationship, and in a memo shared on Monday, Goodwin confirmed they will stay off the air for the time being. The top executive at the Disney-owned news company said a rotating group of guest hosts will cover for the pair as the review is carried out.
shefinds

Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears To 'Today' Show Co-Hosts Amid Sudden Health Battle: 'I've Missed You All So Much'

Al Roker was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears when Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and more members of his Today family joined him outside his home to serenade him with Christmas carols after he was discharged from hospital earlier this month, having spent over two weeks there due to a terrifying health scare.
Popculture

TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'

Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
tvinsider.com

Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman

Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
extratv

extratv

88K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy