ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman injured in Sullivan County rollover crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a weekend crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 6:00 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 6, about one and a half miles west of Humphreys. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a car driven by...
kttn.com
Woman arrested by Trenton police in burglary investigation
An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday. She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman. Bond...
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested On Camden Co Warrant
An Olathe, Kansas man was arrested by Troopers in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. Forty-seven-year-old Ian J Shelton was arrested for alleged speeding and on a Camden County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged peace disturbance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clearfield Resident Waives Extradition After Arrest in Harrison County
BETHANY, MO – The Clearfield resident who was wanted in connection with a missing child from Mount Ayr late last week has waived extradition after her arrest in Harrison County. Fifty-four year old Michelle Grady was arrested after Iowa authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year old Fallon...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Report
One crash and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday in the local counties. At about 6:10 am in Sullivan County, a single-vehicle crash left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 27-year-old Kassie R Buckwalter of Kirksville was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash that happened when she was westbound on Missouri 6 near Greencastle. Her vehicle slid off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. She was not wearing a safety belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Jamesport Woman Charged With Theft From Business
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Jamesport woman has been charged with felony stealing in connection with an alleged shoplifting from a business in Jamesport. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office filed an affidavit with the court alleging 27-year old Kayla Turley was observed by an employee of the business to be in possession of a crossbow taken from the store in late November. Law enforcement says Turley drove away from the business with the stolen crossbow in the vehicle. A co-defendant, identified as Christopher Peterson, was arrested in Grundy County for theft on November 26th.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Area Residents Plead Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge in Livingston County
Two Northwest Missouri residents face a felony drug charge in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Dawn resident Payden Robert Brown and Madeline Grace Ellis both face a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list the charge...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
kttn.com
Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15
A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.
ktvo.com
Memphis man hurt in rear-end crash on Highway 136
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was hurt in a rear-end crash Monday morning. It happened at 8:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Memphis, about one-tenth of a mile west of the Highway 15 intersection. State troopers say a car driven by James McQuoid, of Memphis, was stopped...
kttn.com
Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection
The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment. One of the vehicles reportedly...
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings are area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Thursday. 37-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Blue Springs was booked on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of harassment. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000 cash only.
kchi.com
Most Wanted Arrest
A woman on the Livingston County Most Wanted list since August of 2021 was arrested in Indiana. Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, IN was arrested Tuesday morning in Grant County, IN. the arrest was on a Livingston County probation violation warrant. Crist had been on probation since her guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance in May of 2021.
ktvo.com
Kirksville's Oscar Mayer plant recruiting employees from Guam, Hawaii
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri food processing plant is having a hard time hiring enough employees, so it's looking for workers thousands of miles away. Kirksville's Kraft Heinz plant, which produces various Oscar Mayer products, has implemented a program to recruit employees from the American territory of Guam and the state of Hawaii.
USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations
A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government. Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, has been cited by the U.S. Department […] The post USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Decision on how to tax solar projects in Missouri not expected soon
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — After multiple meetings on how to tax solar projects in Missouri, the issue may not be resolved as soon as some would like. The top three recommendations from the tax force's report include:. A single, uniform and fair method of assessing such projects. All commercial...
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany woman injured in accident near Albany
Bethany, MO: A Bethany woman was injured in an accident near Albany last week when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a large concrete culvert.
kchi.com
Two Deaths In Chillicothe Police Report
One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due. 12:21 p.m., Officers responded to the...
