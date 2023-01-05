ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia’s medical marijuana program still bogged down

By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service, Special
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPLuV_0k4yowpc00
Special

ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers expressed frustration Thursday that the state’s medical marijuana program has yet to yield a drop of cannabis oil nine months after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan to break a logjam of lawsuits.

The Georgia Commission for Access to Medical Cannabis voted in September to award the first two of six low-THC cannabis oil production licenses the General Assembly authorized in legislation the General Assembly passed in 2019.

But those licenses remain on hold until the commission adopts rules governing the state’s medical cannabis program, Chase Bradshaw, chief of operations for Botanical Sciences LLC, one of the two licensees, told members of a Georgia House study committee Thursday.

The other four licenses haven’t even been awarded because of lawsuits mounted by 16 companies that weren’t chosen when the commission tentatively awarded the six licenses in 2021.

State Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, a member of the study committee, blamed the legislature’s failure to pass a bill he introduced last year aimed at heading off the potential for lengthy litigation by the 16 losing bidders by increasing the number of licenses to be awarded from six to 22.

After the legislation died on the final day of last year’s legislative session, Kemp responded by directing $150,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Fund to expedite the hearing of legal protests filed by the losing bidders.

Powell, chairman of the House Regulated Industries Committee, said a legislative fix is still needed.

“You’re going to be hearing a lot more about this issue this session,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commission is moving forward with rules for the program.

Andrew Turnage, the commission’s executive director, said a public hearing on the proposed rules will be held Jan. 18. The commission’s board is scheduled to vote on the rules a week later, he said.

Rep. Dale Washburn, R-Macon, another member of the study committee, said he’s frustrated the state’s medical cannabis program still isn’t delivering almost four years after the General Assembly legalized the in-state growth and distribution of a product that remains illegal in Georgia.

“This medicine is needed,” he said. “People are suffering every day who need it and have to break the law.”

The 2023 session of the General Assembly kicks off next week.

Comments / 23

Lane Vrell
4d ago

Moving to Michigan soon where nobody bats an eye to pot use. I’m looking forward to it. Not only is it legal, it’s cheap. And I can grow it myself. I’m tired of Georgia and it’s outdated thinking

Reply(6)
10
A-Dam
4d ago

GA is garbage and it'll stay that way until it completely legal for recreation. Officer and prison unions will go broke if it's legal. OR that's what they think anyways

Reply(6)
7
Robert
3d ago

The South as usual.Pot will be the last thing they will let go of.They still see it as a way to arrest you and make money.Up North there like🤷🏽‍♂️ in some states.My personl exp IL

Reply
4
Related
wgac.com

Georgia’s Gas Tax Goes Back into Effect Tuesday

It was nice while it lasted. Motorists in Georgia will see gas prices go back up Tuesday, January 10. That’s when the state’s gas tax suspension ends. Governor Brian Kemp had suspended the state gas tax last March to help provide some relief from high gas prices as a result of inflation and natural disasters in neighboring states that led to an increase in pump prices.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. However, Monty Veazey, president and CEO of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, said...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia House study committee investigates waste in cannabis manufacturing

LISTEN: Democratic state Rep. Mesha Mainor of Atlanta speaks with GPB’s Ambria Burton about Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling. Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling will hold a series of meetings to examine the amount of waste that comes from manufacturing legal cannabis products and possible solutions to fix it.
GEORGIA STATE
counton2.com

You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia joins national opioid settlements

ATLANTA – Georgia could receive over $181 million by joining national opioid settlements with major companies. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the State of Georgia has joined national settlements with CVS, Walgreens, Teva and Allergan to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis. By simply joining the settlements, Georgia stands to receive more than $181 million in total base payments to help fund critical treatment, prevention, reduction and recovery services.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Opioid settlements should net Georgia $181 million

(The Center Square) — Georgia officials expect the state will receive more than $181 million after joining national settlements with four companies over allegations they contributed to the opioid crisis. The Peach State will use the money from Allergan, CVS, Teva and Walgreens to help fund treatment, prevention, reduction...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana

S.C. — The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store have helped him cope with chemotherapy side effects. “I had...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Vietnam veteran gives back in Georgia, advocates for outreach

When Cobb County resident Dan Hydrick returned from the Vietnam War, he could not access veterans benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He was missing one important document: his official military discharge that provides details of military service. Called a DD-214, it is an important piece of paper...
COBB COUNTY, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home

© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy