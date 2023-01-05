Arkansas women's basketball scores season-high 102, routs Florida for second SEC win

FAYETTEVILLE — One week after Arkansas women's basketball had its worst offensive performance of the season against LSU, the Razorbacks had their best against Florida. Arkansas scored a season high Thursday in its 102-74 win over the Gators at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (15-3, 2-1 SEC) broke the game open in the second quarter, which they began on a 6-0 run. They went on to outscore Florida 24-8 in the period, shooting 66% from the field and going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. On the defensive end, they held the Gators (12-4, 1-2) to just 12% shooting.

Florida outscored Arkansas 28-24 in the third quarter. But thanks to that strong defense before halftime and the offense's continued success, the Razorbacks maintained their large lead.

All told, all five of the Razorbacks' starters scored at least 15 points.

Florida came out in a full-court press defense, but Arkansas was expecting it. Coach Mike Neighbors said the key to beating that defense was ball security and shot selection. The Razorbacks had 11 turnovers that resulted in 10 Florida points, which was a win considering the way the Gators pressed. Arkansas was without a giveaway until the 5:57 mark of the second quarter.

"We wanted our first 10 possessions to be shots that we've made in practice all year long, and we didn't turn it over one time," Neighbors said. "I think what they're starting to see is that if we do take good shots, we can score 102. If we take bad shots, we're going to score 82. So let's take good shots, and let's give each other good shots."

Saylor Poffenbarger stays hot

Fresh off scoring a season-high 17 points against Kentucky on Sunday, redshirt freshman guard Saylor Poffenbarger picked up right where she left off.

She was among four players who tied for a team-high 16 points. She had the best field goal percentage of the bunch, going 6-for-8. It was her second straight night in double figures.

"She's starting to realize that she doesn't have to hunt it; it's going to come," Neighbors said. "There are going to be good (shots), and then when you make those, then she can start hitting that fadeaway."

Poffenbarger did it all despite playing just five minutes in the first half after picking up a pair of early fouls. Neighbors said he isn't normally one to hold a player out that long with two fouls, but given the way Arkansas was scoring in the second quarter, he didn't want to throw off the offense's rhythm.

Arkansas' strong 3-point shooting

Arkansas had one of its better 3-point shooting games. The Razorbacks average about eight made 3-pointers per game. They made 12 against Florida, tying their highest mark this season. On the other end, Florida made just four.

Six different Razorbacks had makes from beyond the arc. Samara Spencer led the group, going 3-for-5. Makayla Daniels was 3-for-10.

"(It was) nothing different than what they do every game," Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley said. "We didn't defend it very well. If somebody's driving at you, instead of pulling over to the ball-handling guard, you need to tighten up to the shooter on the outside."

Up next

Arkansas goes on the road to face Missouri on Sunday (2 p.m. CT, SECN+).

