Auburn football adds walk-on WR/KR Will Upton
Upton eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving during his senior season at Jackson Prep.
Auburn has added preferred walk-on Will Upton to its roster.
Upton, a kicker/wide receiver, played at Jackson Prep High School in Jackson, Mississippi. This season Upton accumulated 1,071 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, both of which led the 12-1 Patriots. He averaged 18.8 yards per catch. He also had 30 yards on eight carries.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound receiver should remind fans of former walk-on WR/KR Will Hastings, who while slightly larger than Upton was an important part of Auburn's 2017 receiving core.
Auburn needs more depth in their receiving core, and a quick slot option like Upton could work his way up the depth chart like Hastings did.
