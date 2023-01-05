Auburn football adds walk-on WR/KR Will Upton

Upton eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving during his senior season at Jackson Prep.

Auburn has added preferred walk-on Will Upton to its roster.

Upton, a kicker/wide receiver, played at Jackson Prep High School in Jackson, Mississippi. This season Upton accumulated 1,071 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, both of which led the 12-1 Patriots. He averaged 18.8 yards per catch. He also had 30 yards on eight carries.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound receiver should remind fans of former walk-on WR/KR Will Hastings, who while slightly larger than Upton was an important part of Auburn's 2017 receiving core.

Auburn needs more depth in their receiving core, and a quick slot option like Upton could work his way up the depth chart like Hastings did.

