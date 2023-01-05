ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football adds walk-on WR/KR Will Upton

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

Upton eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving during his senior season at Jackson Prep.

Auburn has added preferred walk-on Will Upton to its roster.

Upton, a kicker/wide receiver, played at Jackson Prep High School in Jackson, Mississippi. This season Upton accumulated 1,071 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, both of which led the 12-1 Patriots. He averaged 18.8 yards per catch. He also had 30 yards on eight carries.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound receiver should remind fans of former walk-on WR/KR Will Hastings, who while slightly larger than Upton was an important part of Auburn's 2017 receiving core.

Auburn needs more depth in their receiving core, and a quick slot option like Upton could work his way up the depth chart like Hastings did.

The best shots from Auburn's loss to Alabama

Auburn women's basketball continued their stumble out of the gates in SEC play, falling to in-state rival Alabama by a tally of 88-57.  Second-year head coach Johnnie Harris' squad struggled to find an offensive rhythm, receiving double-digit performances from just three individuals: Sania ...
