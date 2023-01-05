ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
10 People Thought Buried in Massive Avalanche at Popular Ski Spot

This afternoon, a tragic avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area of western Austria resulted in the burial of roughly ten people. At approximately 3 pm, the avalanche occurred reports The Daily Mail. A multitude of helicopters and search teams were promptly launched to the scene. Local authorities have reported...
There is surely no lovelier place in the world than this spot on the British coast

There are few situations in modern life when being ill-prepared and disorganised can lead to interesting things. Travel is, occasionally, one of them. A heatwave forecast. A day at the beach promised – specifically the great, sweeping sands of West Wittering in West Sussex, which curves around into the National Trust-protected East Head nature reserve. At low tide, when the sky is blue and the pale sand flats stretch out forever, it can resemble an English version of Whitehaven, the slice of paradise in Australia’s Whitsunday Islands.
A New Airline Will Soon Be Flying Out Of Billy Bishop Airport & Here's Where It Will Go

It may be best known as the home base for Porter Airlines, but Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) could soon be ready to welcome another airline to its tarmac in 2023. A project that's been two years in the making appears nearly ready for launch, with Connect Airlines potentially weeks away from securing the necessary certifications for its planes to start flying out of Toronto's island airport.
Some Alberta Parks Opening Camping Reservations This Month

Are you ready to camp? As warmer weather spreads throughout the province, many outdoor recreation enthusiasts are looking forward to spending summer nights in Alberta’s (Canada) provincial parks. As per a report from RD News, while Alberta Parks offers year-round online camping reservations for specific campgrounds, some individual, group,...
A New Star Is Added to a Renowned Hotel Portfolio

Say “The Peninsula,” and the connotations are immediate: refined luxury, understated elegance, impeccable service. For almost a century, these have been hallmarks of the brand, which has grown to include properties in the major cities of the world, from Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo to Paris, New York, and Beverly Hills, among others. And while cherishing tradition and embracing the heritage and customs of each individual destination, these extraordinary hotels continue to reach for the future with state-of-the-art technology, sustainable business practices, and forward-looking management that together ensure the properties will be in the forefront of exclusive hotels for generations...
This Weeklong Expedition Takes You Around Costa Rica and Panama on a 208-Foot Superyacht

While EYOS Expeditions is best known for its exhilarating polar voyages, one of its luxury superyachts is headed for a warm-weather adventure in Central America later this year.   SuRi, the travel company’s 208-foot expedition vessel, will be heading to the remote waters of Costa Rica in July and August for a nature-themed private charter. The new seven-night itinerary includes stops in Corcovado National Park and Isla Coiba in Panama—one of the largest marine parks in the world. With dense jungles, volcanoes, gushing waterfalls and various wildlife species, there’s certainly no shortage of natural beauty to explore during the adventure.  Your home for the week,...

