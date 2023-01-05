Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Kearney mayor lauds 2022 successes, names 2023 projects
KEARNEY – City of Kearney enjoyed many great successes and completed many needed projects in 2022. Mayor Stan Clouse detailed some of those achievements to Kearney Hub Friday and shared some city plans for 2023 and what he feels are its next big challenges. Parks and recreation. The opening...
Kearney Hub
Opposition leader says momentum growing against CNPPID, Dawson PPD merger
HOLDREGE – The Bertrand farmer who is leading opposition to the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with Dawson Public Power District said Friday that momentum appears to be on the side of Citizens Opposed to the Merger. “Most of the members of our group are...
Kearney Hub
Kearney fire department receives donation for gas detection equipment
KEARNEY – The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will soon be able to better detect gas leaks thanks to a donation from Tallgrass Energy. Tallgrass Energy recently presented KVFD with a check of $14,888.77. The energy company has two major pipelines that run parallel to one another through Central Nebraska, and they have been working with local agencies to develop a working relationship and assist financially through their Community Giving Program.
Kearney Hub
Looking for a job in health care? Visit Good Sam's hiring fair Thursday
KEARNEY – CHI Health Good Samaritan is hosting a walk-in hiring fair 1-5:30 p.m. Thursday in the hospital’s lobby. Anyone seeking part- or full-time employment is encouraged to attend. Current openings include certified nursing assistants, housekeeping and food and nutrition staff, among others. Sign-on bonuses up to $1,500...
Kearney Hub
Senior centers serve tasty lunches this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
NebraskaTV
Stores at Conestoga Mall actively looking to move locations due to redevelopment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Currently the Conestoga Mall has 35 different businesses that will all eventually be impacted by the redevelopment. The project's contractor is Woodsonia Real Estate Inc. The company told NTV News that construction will start on the northern part of the mall. Woodsonia President Drew Snyder said the company is having constant communication with the mall tenants through phone calls and e-mails as many of them need to start looking for other locations outside the mall.
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (7) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
KSNB Local4
Board picks three finalists for GIPS interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Board of Education has announced its intention to hire a full-time interim Superintendent for the school district. After reviewing applications from a number of qualified candidates at the Special Meeting Thursday, January 5, the Board — through the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) — reached out to the individuals they would like to bring in for in-person interviews.
Kearney Hub
UNK freshman Ella Buhlke, biology professor Kim Carlson share passion for research
KEARNEY – With her high GPA, near-perfect ACT score and impressive extracurriculars, Ella Buhlke had her pick of prestigious schools across the Midwest. She chose the University of Nebraska at Kearney, largely because of her relationship with biology professor Kim Carlson. “She’s one of my biggest role models,” said...
Kearney Hub
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
KSNB Local4
Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
Kearney Hub
Skala: I'll be home for Christmas ... maybe
Next year, all I want for Christmas is a trouble-free trip home to Cleveland. Monday night, heading back to Kearney from Cleveland after the holidays, I listened to ominous Tuesday weather forecasts from my motel room in Newton, Iowa. Meteorologists warned of fog in Iowa, freezing rain in Council Bluffs, snow in Omaha and ice covering I-80 west of that. I shuddered.
Kearney Hub
Loper wrestlers aiming for fifth at National Duals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team went 2-1 on the first day of the National Duals Friday in Louisville, Ky. The Lopers (5-1) got past Newberry College of South Carolina, 38-3, and 14th-ranked Gannon University of Pennsylvania, 24-13, but fell to 11th-ranked Mary (N.D.), 21-12.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire units respond to Saturday morning blaze at Grand Island trailer home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in Grand Island responded to a trailer home fire Saturday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said it was called to the blaze on Melody Lane, noting that the trailer was fully involved in the fire. An occupant was able to get out of...
KSNB Local4
130 pounds of weed found in Jeep struck by train
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on East J Street Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Ice skating in Grand Island: A chance to get outside and do something different
For those who skate at Stuhr Museum, the fence around the rink comes in very handy. Many who try the Glaciarium are first-time skaters, so they're not tearing around the ice with wild abandon. It's good to have something to hold on to. This is the second winter for the...
klkntv.com
Hastings Police searching for missing teen
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN)- The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine has been reported as a runaway. Officials describe him as being 5’9, 185 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding Aiden, the public...
Comments / 0