mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Machias Savings braces for ‘softening’ loan demand
Machias Savings Bank is bracing for weakening loan demand in 2023, according to the company’s president and CEO, Larry Barker. “We’re expecting loan demand to soften following the rapid rise in interest rates,” he says, noting that residential mortgage volume has already dropped off significantly. “Although our business lending pipelines continue to be very strong, we do expect some softening” this year.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Discount retailer Marden’s staying nimble in 2023
Over the past couple of years, there has been no shortage of struggles and uncertainty when it comes to the high cost of food, gas and heating oil. Andrew Marden, one of the principal owners of Maine’s bargain store Marden’s Surplus & Salvage, considers many macroeconomic factors out of his control.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: With 17 stores, Renys says ‘hiatus’ on markups could end in 2023
The president of Renys department stores says he is “cautiously optimistic” about the year ahead, but acknowledges that the iconic Maine chain of stores will likely raise its prices in 2023. John Reny, who took the helm in 2017, says it’s likely the chain’s customers and vendors will...
mainepublic.org
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation. Lithium...
WPFO
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
newscentermaine.com
As Maine's climate continues to change, so does its growing scallop farming industry
BELFAST, Maine — When you work on the water in Maine, the cold months make for hit-or-miss days. For Andrew Peters and his three-person crew, undocking from Buck's Harbor Marina in Brooksville to tend to their scallops is a year-round venture. It takes about 45 minutes by boat to...
mainebiz.biz
Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role
MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
themainewire.com
Maine Media, Mills MIA on Devastating Child Welfare Report
Maine’s political reporters rung in the New Year — and the official start of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ second term — with a continuation of their 4-year-plus habit of avoiding any criticism of the governor whatsoever. Not even the devastating report from the Department of Health...
WMTW
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
NECN
Maine Warns Consumers of Rising Electric Bills
Many consumers in Maine can expect their electricity bills to go up around $30 starting in January, according to state officials. The Maine Public Utilities Commission reported that the increase is tied to the rising cost of natural gas, according to News Center Maine. “What we do every year, is...
proclaimerscv.com
$450 New Relief Check Will Come To Americans, Thanks To The $474 Million Law – see when will it come this month
Millions of Americans will be given a $450 relief check to deal with the high utility costs in about a week. Governor of Maine, Janet Mills has already signed a $474 million package into law, this includes various measures to help and support residents in dealing with energy prices this upcoming winter.
mainebiz.biz
Northern Light deal transfers 1,400 employees to Minnesota health services firm
Approximately 1,400 employees of Brewer-based Northern Light Health will become part of Optum, an information technology health services business in Eden Prairie, Minn. The goal of the deal is to have Northern Light access Optum’s technology to increase administrative efficiency. “Optum brings innovation and expertise to a broad range...
wabi.tv
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down for...
Washington Examiner
Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs
(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than...
beckersdental.com
9 dental updates in California, New York and Texas
California, New York and Texas have the most active dentists in the U.S. Here are nine dental updates from these states that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 15:. 1. The California Dental Association took legal action against Delta Dental of California, challenging the insurer's adjustments to its Premier and PPO provider agreements that went into effect Jan. 1.
