Maine State

mainebiz.biz

2023 Forecast: Machias Savings braces for ‘softening’ loan demand

Machias Savings Bank is bracing for weakening loan demand in 2023, according to the company’s president and CEO, Larry Barker. “We’re expecting loan demand to soften following the rapid rise in interest rates,” he says, noting that residential mortgage volume has already dropped off significantly. “Although our business lending pipelines continue to be very strong, we do expect some softening” this year.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

2023 Forecast: Discount retailer Marden’s staying nimble in 2023

Over the past couple of years, there has been no shortage of struggles and uncertainty when it comes to the high cost of food, gas and heating oil. Andrew Marden, one of the principal owners of Maine’s bargain store Marden’s Surplus & Salvage, considers many macroeconomic factors out of his control.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role

MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
FARMINGTON, ME
themainewire.com

Maine Media, Mills MIA on Devastating Child Welfare Report

Maine’s political reporters rung in the New Year — and the official start of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ second term — with a continuation of their 4-year-plus habit of avoiding any criticism of the governor whatsoever. Not even the devastating report from the Department of Health...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns

Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Z107.3

Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies

Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NECN

Maine Warns Consumers of Rising Electric Bills

Many consumers in Maine can expect their electricity bills to go up around $30 starting in January, according to state officials. The Maine Public Utilities Commission reported that the increase is tied to the rising cost of natural gas, according to News Center Maine. “What we do every year, is...
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses

Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Northern Light deal transfers 1,400 employees to Minnesota health services firm

Approximately 1,400 employees of Brewer-based Northern Light Health will become part of Optum, an information technology health services business in Eden Prairie, Minn. The goal of the deal is to have Northern Light access Optum’s technology to increase administrative efficiency. “Optum brings innovation and expertise to a broad range...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire

If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?

Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down for...
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs

(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than...
MAINE STATE
beckersdental.com

9 dental updates in California, New York and Texas

California, New York and Texas have the most active dentists in the U.S. Here are nine dental updates from these states that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 15:. 1. The California Dental Association took legal action against Delta Dental of California, challenging the insurer's adjustments to its Premier and PPO provider agreements that went into effect Jan. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDEA AM 1370

One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
MAINE STATE

