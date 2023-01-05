ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan raises reimbursement rates for dental procedures

Michigan has raised the reimbursement rates for dental procedures performed in outpatient hospitals and ASCs. The minimum Medicaid payment rates for dental services provided under general anesthesia at outpatient hospitals were raised to $2,300 and $1,495 for services provided at ASCs. The policy also switched the reimbursement methodology for dental services provided in these settings from the outpatient prospective payment system to a Medicaid fee schedule.
7 dental roles ranked by stress level

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon is the most stressful dental job in the U.S., according to a new ranking from the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Information Network. The Occupational Information Network released a list of 873 occupations ranked by stress level. The organization included jobs that require accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations.
Aspen Dental pays $3.5M to settle deceptive advertising claims

The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office said in a Jan. 5 news release that it has reached a settlement with Aspen Dental to resolve claims that the DSO used deceptive advertising campaigns on thousands of Massachusetts consumers. The lawsuit was filed by the attorney general in December 2021, alleging that Aspen...
