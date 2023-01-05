Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of […]
WISH-TV
Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at gas station on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night on the city’s south side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at a Marathon gas station in the 1500 block of West Thompson Road near the intersection with South Harding Street.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
3 people injured in near south side shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition.
WTHR
IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
WISH-TV
Family: Innocent bystander saves mother, 4 kids during carjacking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the family of Courtney Hall, an innocent bystander stepped in to protect her and her four kids during a carjacking Sunday night. While Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not confirmed everyone’s role in the case, News 8 reported Sunday night that one man was shot and killed.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Missing mom, 3 children ‘located safely’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a mother and her three children, ages 1, 2 and 4, who have been missing since Saturday. Susie Gomez 25, and her children could be in danger, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued late Sunday night.
Police investigating fatal crash on Indy’s East side
Indianapolis Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday night on Indy’s East side.
Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10, 2022 crash that killed Stacy Lamb, […]
WISH-TV
24-year-old man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle on I-69 in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Bloomington after allegedly pointing a rifle on I-69. At 4:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a reports of a person in a white GMZ Acadia pointing an AR-15 rifle southbound I-69. Police located the vehicle that matched the description near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the 45/46 Bypass.
WISH-TV
2 injured after shooting at gas station on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are injured after a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 10:22 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a person shot at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police arrived and...
WISH-TV
IMPD east district launches school zone traffic enforcement
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are launching a targeted school zone traffic enforcement in east side neighborhoods starting Monday. Their goal is to remind drivers to slow down when driving in school zones. According to a release, there’s been speeding in school zones throughout the east side during arrival and...
WISH-TV
Man dies, 2 adults hurt when car crashes into tree on Emerson Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and two adults were hurt in a car crash Saturday night on Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side, police say. At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a personal injury accident near East 32nd Street on North Emerson Avenue.
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
IMPD says missing mother and children found
UPDATE: IMPD says the missing mother and her children have all been found and are safe. ————————————————- INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side. 25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her […]
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission
Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone's hair without permission.
WISH-TV
Lawyers for suspect in Delphi murders have a long discovery list
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lawyers for Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, want the names and addresses of every person that has talked to investigators about this case. Allen was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement of charges was made on Oct. 31. He’s been...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
