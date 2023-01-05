Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
WGAL
Fallen power lines shut down road in Lehigh County, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Fallen power cables shut down a road on Monday in Lehigh County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. Saucon Valley Road is closed in both directions between Lanark Road and PA-309 south of Allentown.
Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a Monroe County man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, engaged in a conspiracy to obtain and sell heroin, and fentanyl, within the Middle […]
Argument leads to man's arrest
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
Three under investigation for serial purse snatching
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Roadway reopens after crash in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a roadway has reopened after a collision in Northumberland County. PennDOT says State Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, is back open after a crash closed down the road, Monday morning. Officials say, the crash initially closed […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
Students Sing Praises Of 'Predator' PA Teacher Allegedly Busted By Vigilantes (VIDEO)
A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation.While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator …
Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car
Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Lehigh man stole from Redner’s, tried to strike pursuing clerk with car
TURKEY RUN – A Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County man is facing robbery and assault charges after borough police say he swiped merchandise from Redner’s and tried to strike a clerk with his vehicle. The incident happened Jan. 2 at the Redner’s supermarket in the Gold Star Plaza.
WOLF
Juveniles charged, cars damaged from rocks in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Three vehicles were damaged Tuesday night after officials say two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from an overhead bridge in Scranton. According to officials, two juveniles were seen throwing rocks from the railroad bridge over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. They are both facing criminal...
Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
