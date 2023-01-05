Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
Gophers: PJ Fleck names Matt Simon, Greg Harbaugh co-offensive coordinators
MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck on Monday announced coaching staff changes for the 2023 season. Fleck has promoted tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh and wide receivers coach Matt Simon to be co-offensive coordinators. They’ll replace Kirk Ciarrocca, who is leaving the team to be the next offensive coordinator at Rutgers.
fox9.com
Minnesota man turns wood into art
Luis Jaime, the artist behind That's Badass Wood Art, is getting a lot of attention on social media for his craft. So much so, that his intricate designs are turning the heads of celebrities, athletes and pro-sports teams.
fox9.com
Deadly weekend on Minnesota snowmobile trails
With a large influx of snow the past few weeks, many Minnesotans are out snowmobiling – leading to several fatal accidents. FOX 9’s Rob Olson has the latest.
fox9.com
Hamline University professor let go from job after showing painting of Muhammad
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An incident at Hamline University last semester is sparking conversations all over the country about how to discuss Islamic art. The national debate centers around whether it's considered inappropriate for a professor to show pictures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. For many Muslims, it's against their faith to look upon the images of Muhammad.
fox9.com
Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Warming trend continues; snow possible Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - We're flirting with a thaw in Minnesota on Monday as the warming trend continues this week. Temperatures will top out around 31 to 32 degrees on Monday, and temperatures will stay above average for much of this week. This warming trend comes around what is typically the coldest time of the year in Minnesota.
fox9.com
Trees and corn could make paint and diapers, Minnesota researchers say of new tech
(FOX 9) - A new technology could bridge the gap between renewable ingredients like trees and corn, and key chemicals like acrylic acid and acrylates used in common household products, according to University of Minnesota researchers. A team led by University of Minnesota researchers has announced the invention of a...
fox9.com
Shooting at Southdale Center in Edina appears to be accidental
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A gun went off at Southdale Center in Edina on Monday afternoon. The incident appears to be an accidental discharge, which happened around noon on Monday. Police found a blood trail but no victim. Half the mall was on lockdown for 30 minutes, but the...
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
fox9.com
Shooting at Southdale Center in Edina leads to brief lockdown
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at Southdale Center in Edina on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:11 p.m. on Monday. An officer working in the mall heard the single shot that was fired and responded near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is just inside door No. 13 at the mall. Other police officers from Edina and other police departments also responded to the shopping center.
fox9.com
Simon, DFL seek election worker protections
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - DFL-backed legislation that Simon supports would make such behavior a gross misdemeanor subject to a $1,000 fine. Election administrators told reporters that the threats and intimidation is a new problem in the past two elections. In recent months, election staffers have dealt with threatening...
fox9.com
Tips for winter coat shopping
Winter in Minnesota can be magical, but let's be honest — it can also be downright cold. And what you wear outside is important. When it comes to coats, some reach for stylish options, while others go for warmth. But can you have the best of both worlds? Linsey Griffin, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota's College of Design, joined FOX 9 Good Day to share some tips for the next time you need to brave the elements.
fox9.com
New supper club opens in Shakopee with themed basement bar
What’s old is new again in the dining industry. Supper Clubs are popping up all over the Twin Cities. The newest addition is in Shakopee, in the former Dangerfield’s space. While the main floor of Shakopee House gives off 1920’s glam, the basement offers something quite unexpected. The Rum Row Tiki Bar is all about escapism. At the same time, it’s an ode to the restaurants past. During renovations, the team discovered a suitcase in the walls. Inside were post cards, bottles of rum and drink recipes. The restaurant owner was able to figure out who’s briefcase it was and even spoke with his family. He was a rum-runner during prohibition who had dreams of opening is own bar. They’ve done it for him in the basement of Shakopee House. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.
fox9.com
Minnesota student loan borrowers, business owners would see tax breaks from fast-tracked bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - More than $100 million in tax breaks for restaurants, small business owners, and student loan borrowers passed Monday in a unanimous, quick vote in the Minnesota House. The bill now heads to the Senate, where DFL leaders are planning a Wednesday vote. Officials with...
fox9.com
4 hurt in overnight shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An overnight shooting in Minneapolis left four people hurt on Hennepin Avenue, police report. Officers responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the reports of shots fired on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men who had been injured....
fox9.com
Dress for Success launches mobile confidence center
Dress for Success Twin Cities is taking their non-profit on the road. This winter, they launched their mobile confidence center called "The Success Express". The converted RV offers clothing resources and meeting areas for job coaching services giving women the resources they need to find and maintain employment.
fox9.com
Man hurt in drive-by shooting on I-394
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on I-394 in Minneapolis in the overnight hours. Officers were called around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the shooting that happened in the HOV lane of 394. Officers say four men in a vehicle were headed westbound on I-394 when someone pulled up next to them and fired multiple shots. A passenger in the vehicle was struck by the gunfire, police say.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park woman accused of sending explicit photos of ex-boyfriend to his boss
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park woman is wanted after police say she sent explicit photos of her ex-boyfriend to his boss along with posting them on an anonymous Facebook account. Emily McGreevy, age 34, was charged via warrant on Monday for the alleged crimes...
fox9.com
Freezing fog could led to some slippery roads for Monday morning commute
(FOX 9) - Freezing fog could cause some trouble for drivers on their Monday morning commute in the Twin Cities. With temperatures expected to stay in the teens overnight, fog expected overnight could turn to freezing fog. Fog when it freezes looks like a very heavy frost on your car....
fox9.com
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 31-year-old woman, who was pregnant, was fatally shot while sitting in her car at an Amazon Fulfillment center in Lakeville, Minnesota, according to police. The incident happened around 6:51 p.m. in a parking lot on the 9800 block of 217th Street West. Police say...
Comments / 0