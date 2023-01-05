ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley announces plans to run for mayor in 2024

By Tricia Kean
 4 days ago
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley — a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and trailblazer for women in politics — is coming out of private life to run for office once again.

In an exclusive interview with KTNV, Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday.

When asked about the decision to run, Berkley says it's something she's thought of doing for years and years. “I thought this would be the right time to get back into public office and to help serve my fellow man.”

Berkley represented Nevada's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999 to 2013. After an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate, Berkley retired from politics once her congressional term was over.

Berkley is currently the senior vice president of the Touro University system. She comes from a legal background and was an attorney for Sands owner Sheldon Adelson.

"When my family moved to town, I was 12 years old and there were 80,000 people in the Las Vegas valley," Berkley said. "Now, there’s 2.5 million. I've been part of the growth and development of this city since I was 12."

She continues, "It is the fastest growing community in the United States, and it certainly was when I was in Congress representing Las Vegas. So many of the issues that I concentrated on when I was in Congress are still important issues today.”

While in Congress, Berkley focused on water conservation, renewable energy, veterans' issues, and gaming regulations.

“Needless to say, this is a world-class community that we all live in and we should all be very proud of it, but everybody needs to be lifted up by our success," she told KTNV. "There are some chronic issues that need to be addressed — and they have been, but there’s so much more to do.”

Berkley says the main focuses of her campaign will be affordable housing, homelessness and the small business economy.

She continues, "If you have a good, strong business environment then you'll have a good strong labor community."

When asked by KTNV anchor Tricia Kean if she had talked to the Goodman family yet, she said, "They were one of the first calls I made — separately, of course."

"We go way back and I thought that should be my first call," she said. "She’s [Mayor Carolyn Goodman] encouraging lots of people, I’m sure, but we had a wonderful conversation. Oscar and I are not only old friends, but we served together... I look forward to more conversations with them."

Since Mayor Carolyn Goodman is term-limited and cannot seek re-election, the office will become available in 2024.

Berkley said, "Part of our job as elected officials is to ensure the next generation of Las Vegans have the same opportunities we had when we were growing up."

